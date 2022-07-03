Flood Watch issued for Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 07:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 07:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kootenai County through 630 AM PDT At 606 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hayden, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Dalton Gardens, Hayden Lake, Fernan Lake Village, Huetter and Chilco. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 5 and 14. U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 427 and 445. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO