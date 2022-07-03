ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz guard Johnny Juzang sidelined after car accident

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtX3p_0gTp2t3l00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RvS8x_0gTp2t3l00

The Utah Jazz said Johnny Juzang did not practice with the their Summer League team Sunday after the guard was involved in a car accident.

The former UCLA star is expected to formally sign a two-way contract with the Jazz after not being selected in last month’s NBA draft.

Various reports described Saturday’s accident in Utah as minor, adding that Juzang was held out Sunday as a precautionary measure.

Juzang, 21, made the All-Pac-12 first team in 2021-22 after averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 30 games (29 starts) with the Bruins.

He averaged 16.0 points and 4.1 boards in his first season at UCLA in 2020-21 after transferring from Kentucky. Juzang’s aggressive late-season play in 2020-21 helped the Bruins reach the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steph Curry Reportedly Made His Opinion On Kevin Durant Trade Very Clear

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Johnny Juzang
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guard#Hawks#The Utah Jazz#Summer League#Celtics#Pacers
The Spun

Look: Draymond Green Reacts To Warriors' Free Agency Losses

The Golden State Warriors will look to defend their NBA championship without a few notable contributors from their title-winning squad. Shortly after the NBA's free-agency window opened, Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Otto Porter Jr. all signed elsewhere. Via Joey Linn of Inside the Warriors, Draymond Green congratulated his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Utah Jazz Rookie Was Reportedly Involved In Car Accident

One Utah Jazz rookie is off to a rough start in his NBA career following a recent accident. According to Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune, Jazz rookie shooting guard Johnny Juzang was involved in a car accident on Saturday. As a result, he is not practicing with the Jazz Summer League Team today.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Nets spit on current Kevin Durant offers with stern message to trade suitors

The Brooklyn Nets want a LOT for Kevin Durant, and they are not budging when it comes to their asking price. In fact, the Nets are actually aiming for bigger returns for Durant. As Brian Lewis of the New York Post noted, while Brooklyn is not hoping to get a player of KD’s caliber, they would want at least a star-level athlete. What kind of superstar, you ask? Well, say Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy