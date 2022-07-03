May 22 – June 18: Oakley Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Oakley Police Calls reported between May 22 – June 18 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Oakley. 5/27 – 3900 block Creekside Way (Domestic Misd) 5/29 – AMPM at E Cypress & Almondtree....
A teen and two minors were arrested Friday on suspicion of an armed robbery outside the Trader Joe’s store in Danville, police said. On Friday, Danville police were dispatched to Trader Joe’s, at 85 Railroad Ave. in Danville, around 4:36 p.m. to respond to a report of an armed robbery, officials said. According to a Facebook post shared by the Danville Police Department, the victim said that he was held at gunpoint at the Trader Joe’s parking lot just as he was exiting his car. The report adds that two suspects seized the victim’s “personal property” and fled the scene in a getaway vehicle in which the third suspect waited.
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – Authorities have identified two men who they say were shot and killed over the weekend in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ruben Coronado of Lathrop and 24-year-old Eli Correra of Modesto were the two men killed in a shooting near Sante Fe Avenue and Franklin Road.
The Fremont Police Department has recently released details on a motor vehicle crash that killed a Hayward man on June 18, 2022. The car accident occurred at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Paseo Padre Parkway in the vicinity of Puttenham Way, according to a report by Fremont PD released approximately two weeks after the incident.
At 11:55 pm Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported they had responded to 30 fires across the District. This included 9 fires that are known to have been caused by fireworks. CONFIRE also stated that since Friday evening, they had responded to 70 fires with many caused by...
58-Year-Old Modesto Man Dies in Motorcycle Collision near Gawne Road. The collision happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. along Escalon-Bellota Road near Gawne Road. As per reports, Vargas was riding south when a 35-year-old San Francisco man traveling north in his Tesla swerved into the biker’s lane and they crashed head-on.
The man and woman in this picture are suspected of trying to steal the wallet of a woman who was walking down El Camino Real in Palo Alto, police said. A woman holding a clutch purse on a shoulder strap was walking south on the west side of El Camino in the 3900 block (between Happy Donuts and Los Robles Ave. in the block that includes the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park) at about 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three people were shot in San Francisco late Monday amid Fourth of July celebrations, according to a tweet from Commander Raj Vaswani of the San Francisco Police Department. The first shooting was at Market and Powell streets at 9:46 p.m., when an unknown number of suspects shot toward a street performer, […]
PITTSBURG -- Residents of a Pittsburg neighborhood were grateful to be back in their homes Tuesday after a close call July 4th when fireworks set fire to two backyards. "I'm thankful I was home. I'm thankful everyone was OK. It's the damage. It's bad. It's shocking to see. You wake up and your backyard it's gone," neighbor Sharita Wilson told KPIX 5.
BERKELEY, Calif. - Police recently arrested a 32-year-old woman in relation to a shooting in Berkeley. Authorities said on May 16 a road rage incident started on Interstate 80 near the Ashby Avenue off-ramp, leading to a shooting near the 700 block of Folger Avenue. The suspect fired three rounds into the air with a handgun at 5:33 p.m., then left the area in their vehicle, authorities said.
The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating firearm-related injuries that occurred on July 4, 2022, after 9:30 PM, in the 7000 block of Coliseum Way. Following last night’s Oakland A’s postgame fireworks show, officers were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark. During the preliminary investigation, officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland. A fourth victim later walked into a local hospital. All four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
(KRON) — Authorities are looking for a San Carlos girl who went missing on Tuesday. Sabrina Klinke, 14, was last seen Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. in San Francisco. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Klinke is likely in San Francisco near the Ferry Building or at the Westfield Shopping Centre. Klinke was described […]
At last, Richmond’s sanctioned Independence Day celebration and fireworks show at Marina Bay Park returned last weekend following a pandemic hiatus. Also good news: while residents reported periods of unrelenting uses of illegal fireworks in their neighborhoods, there appeared to be a reduction in their use overall. From 7...
The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between June 21-28 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. 6/25 – Lone tree Way: RP’S VEH WAS 459’D W/IN THE LAST HALF HOUR, WHI/BLK JEEP WRANGLER IN THE PLOT, TAKE IS TOOLS.
EMERYVILLE (KRON) – A person was shot at the 76 gas station in Emeryville early Sunday, adjacent to the 24-hour Denny’s. The shooting happened at 4:03 a.m. at the 1700 block of Powell Street, according to a Facebook post from the Emeryville Police Department. “Officers arrived and located...
71-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Traffic Accident on Carmen Street. The crash occurred on Driscoll Road and Carmen Street at about 5:30 p.m. Furthermore, police said an SUV changed its lane and drove into the bike lane of Driscoll Road. The report said that the SUV struck Li upon walking into...
A man was recently arrested for allegedly detonating fireworks during a parade in San Francisco, resulting in injuries to multiple officers. Police were in the area of 5th and Market Streets for the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade on the afternoon of Monday, June 20, when a man — later identified as 27-year-old Sione Havili of Hayward — allegedly detonated fireworks during the parade’s conclusion. Two officers suffered hearing damage and one officer suffered burns from falling debris, police said.
VALLEJO – A Vallejo police captain tied to the badge bending ritual left the department last week, the Vallejo Police Officers’ Association confirmed in a press release. Capt. Todd Tribble retired on July 1 after nearly 19 years with Vallejo police and months after his brother, former Lt. Michael Kent Tribble, testified during a criminal case in Solano County Superior Court that he and another Concord police officer devised the idea for officers to bend their badges following a shooting. Both Tribble brothers came to Vallejo police from Concord in 2003.
Three days after an Amtrak train ran into a Honda sedan at an unmarked railway crossing in Brentwood, a nine-year-old boy has succumbed to his injuries and became the fourth person to die from the crash. In the wake of a fatal Amtrak collision in Brentwood a week ago Sunday,...
