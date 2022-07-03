ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A dozen agencies have contained a 25-acre forest fire in Naples

By Kerry Brookes
WMTW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASCO, Maine — Officials with Naples Fire Department says they have contained a 25-acre forest fire in Jugtown Forest, with the help of roughly a dozen other mutual aid agencies. The privately-owned working forest...

www.wmtw.com

