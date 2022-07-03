A dozen agencies have contained a 25-acre forest fire in Naples

As I was driving in Lewiston this morning I saw something extremely shocking. I am sure all other commuters were not expecting to this as they were also, starting their day. It was approximately 7:30am as I took a right turn onto Alfred A. Plourde Parkway from Webster Street and I was instantly blown away when I witnessed fire trucks, a garbage truck, and the biggest heaping pile of trash I have ever seen dumped on the side of the road. What made it so surreal was that this gigantic pile of trash was, on fire!

17 HOURS AGO