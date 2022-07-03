ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Homeland Security secretary warns migrants against dangerous border journey after smuggling incident leaves 53 dead

News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday warned migrants "not to take the dangerous journey" and attempt to cross the US-Mexico border after 53 migrants died in a sweltering semitruck in San Antonio, Texas, last week, in what is being called the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history....

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

