FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Florida woman with assault with a deadly weapon after an incident on I-95 in Godwin. The sheriff’s office said just before 4 p.m. on June 26, Arlene Mary Bonitz, a 57-year-old woman from Palm Harbor, Florida, was driving south on I-95 near the 64-mile marker in Godwin. They said Bonitz was traveling with a man she provides care and support for due to his cognitive delays.

GODWIN, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO