NFL

WATCH: Bills release Devin Singletary hype video

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
The 2022 NFL season saw Devin Singletary stake his claim to the Buffalo Bills backfield.

Singletary emerged as the team’s No. 1 choice out at running back. In 2021, Singletary had career-highs in rushing yards (870), touchdowns (8) and catches (40).

Because of that, even though the Bills used a second-round pick on running back James Cook at the 2022 NFL draft, many still consider Singletary the top rusher in Buffalo.

And just in time to celebrate that, the team dropped a nice Singletary hype video. Check it out below:

