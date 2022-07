SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is changing its teaching requirements to combat a widespread shortage. Anyone looking to teach scoring just below a passing grade can get their license if they’ve completed other requirements such as maintaining a 3.0 GPA in their college work and supervised student teaching. For substitute teaching, retired teachers have no limit on their work hours, and anyone who completes DESE’s 20-hour course can now substitute.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO