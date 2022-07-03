ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RPD investigating homicide near Bartlett St.

 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Bartlett Street. The incident happened shortly before noon.

This is the second homicide the city of Rochester has seen in less than a 12-hour time frame.

This is an active scene and News 8 has a crew working to learn further information.

