Prior to his injury and the trade, the guard averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 25.2 minutes per game across 54 contests (29 starts) with the Los Angeles Clippers. The 2021-2022 campaign was Bledsoe's second go-around with Los Angeles, after playing spending his first three NBA seasons with the club from 2010 to 2013 and then making stops with the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 20 MINUTES AGO