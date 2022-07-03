ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shooting in Wrigley

By Anthony Pignataro
 3 days ago

A Long Beach man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with a shooting that took place in the Wrigley neighborhood, police said.

Charlie Arthur Parker, 40, was taken into custody and booked on five counts including one count of attempted murder, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.

Police say the shooting took place in the early morning hours of Saturday near the 2500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue.

When officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting, including casings and several unoccupied vehicles as well as a residence that had been struck by gunfire, according to police.

A man then told police that he had been outside his house when a truck pulled up nearby and someone inside began firing shots. The person then fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, according to the LBPD.

Officers then located the vehicle matching the description the resident gave them and initiated a traffic stop, police said. The suspect failed to yield, which led to a vehicle pursuit that continued for less than a quarter mile until the driver stopped at the 2400 block of Daisy Avenue.

The suspect then exited his vehicle but “failed to comply” with officers’ commands, which led them to deploy a “moderate force option” and then arrest the suspect, according to a LBPD statement.

After being medically cleared, the suspect was arrested on one count of attempted murder, one count of evading a police officer with disregard for public safety, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of prohibited possession of ammunition and one count of resisting a public officer, according to the LBPD.

Bail was set at $1 million.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to police.

