ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Prime Members Can Get Audible Free for 3 Months Right Now Ahead Of Prime Day

By Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is not kidding this year. Prime Day is slated for July 12 and 13 this year, but all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals are already beginning. And, perhaps the best deal we’ve seen so far is barely even a deal — it’s a total freebie.

Right now, Prime users can subscribe to Audible and get 3 whole months of use for free. Yes, free .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOxMd_0gTozpXU00


Buy: Sign Up for Audible Free 3 Month Trial ($14.95/mo after)

For those of you unfamiliar, Audible is Amazon’s audiobook subscription service in which users can listen to as many books as they want as long as they are subscribed to their services. Think about Audible like the Netflix of audiobooks. The same way Netflix has tons of different movies on demand you don’t have to pay a dime extra for other than your monthly payment, the same way Audible has different audiobooks on demand, too.

Audiobooks are great for the kind of person that likes to read but doesn’t necessarily like sitting down and reading. They’re ideal for long car rides just as much as they’re great for a casual walk in the park. Cleaning your house, laying on the beach, working from home — it doesn’t matter. Subscribing to Audible will give you the opportunity to choose from hundreds of thousands of titles for streaming at your service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTssX_0gTozpXU00


Buy: Sign Up for Audible Free 3 Month Trial ($14.95/mo after)

With 3 months free, Prime members will get two credits that are good for any premium title they want to choose from. Those premium picks will be yours to keep forever, even if you cancel. In addition, users will also get an Audible Plus Catalog of podcasts, audiobooks, guided wellness and Audible Originals without any credits needed whatsoever. Just constant listening when you want, wherever you want to. Just pop in your best noise-canceling headphones (with deals available during Prime Day ) or get streaming on your favorite Alexa device and you’ll have access to listen to your next audiobook. It’s that simple.

Because this deal obviously isn’t going to last forever, keep in mind that you only have until July 31 to get in on this offer. That said, this is an offer that starts before Prime Day and even extends until afterward. See, we really meant it when we said this might be the best Prime Day deal we’ve seen so far.

Subscribe now for 3 whole months free and pay just $14.95 every month after. Don’t want to pay? No worries, Amazon will send you a friendly reminder that your free trial is expiring before you have to pay the price. No money spent whatsoever, people. Does it get any better than that? We don’t think so.

Try Audible now and get listening to the best books it has to offer below. Remember, you just need to be a Prime member to get in on this deal, so don’t forget to sign up if you already aren’t.


Buy: Sign Up for Audible Free 3 Month Trial ($14.95/mo after)


Buy: Sign Up for Amazon Prime Free 30 Day Trial ($14.99/mo after)

More from SPY
Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

This Amazon Hack Lets Prime Members Get a $60 Credit for Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, and the early Prime Day deals just keep rolling in. This year, Amazon is really going all out, giving Prime members an easy way to earn credits to spend during Amazon Prime Day 2022. This gives shoppers an even better opportunity to save big on some of Amazon’s hottest items. With Amazon Prime Day set to take place on July 12 and 13 this year,...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Prime Day Deals of 2022: Preview the Top Sales Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents The Best Prime Day Deals 2022 Best Prime Day Deals: Amazon Products Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Apple Products Best Amazon Prime Deals: Tech Gadgets Best Prime Day Deals: TVs Best Prime Day Deals: Home and Kitchen Appliances Best Prime Day Deals: Home Furniture and Decor Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Fitness and Health Best Prime Day Deals: Apparel and Accessories Best Prime Day Deals: Beauty and Grooming Amazon Prime Day 2022: FAQ With Amazon Prime Day 2022 fast approaching, SPY...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

These Are The Early Deals To Shop Now For Prime Day TV Deals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day TV deals we expect to see during Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming deals from TV manufacturers like Sony, Samsung, LG and TCL. During the event itself, this post will be updated daily with the latest and best Prime Day TV deals. Sound the Alexa-inspired fanfare, for Amazon Prime Day 2022 is...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gopro#Amazon Prime Day#Airpods#Spy Com
Mashed

Why Sam's Club Memberships Are Essentially Free Right Now

With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).
LONG BEACH, CA
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy