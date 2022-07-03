Coney Island gearing up for 4th of July festivities

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11)– Thousands of people are expected to head down to Coney Island to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Several celebrations are planned for the Fourth of July. The famous Nathan’s hot dog eating contest takes place at 11 a.m. Champion eater Joey Chestnut will try to defend his title and attempt to beat his own record.

And, of course, who can forget the fireworks ! They start at 9:30 p.m.

