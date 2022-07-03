ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James, MN

Gary Goldschmidt

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Goldschmidt age 67, of Saint James, MN died on June 29, 2022, near Slayton, MN as the result of an automobile accident. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, St. James Chapel and will continue on Wednesday from 10 until 11 am...

myklgr.com

Dale Hacker

Dale Hacker of Springfield passed away June 21, 2022, at Valley View Manor in Lamberton. A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be at St Raphael’s Catholic Church, Springfield, at 1:00 PM Friday July 8,. He was born in Owanka, SD. To William and Mamie Hacker on October...
SPRINGFIELD, MN
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm damage pictures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Southern Minnesota News

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
myklgr.com

MnDOT plans corner excavations in Lincoln, Lyon, and Renville counties during July

MnDOT and its contractor, Bonnema Runke Stern Inc., will be performing excavations for section corners on three highways and two county roads in Lincoln, Lyon, and Renville counties during the month of July. The excavations are necessary to perpetuate corner locations from the Public Land Survey System. Information gathered will be used for future highway improvement projects.
RENVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 72, killed in crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 72-year-old man died Friday in a crash on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Fairmont Township, which is about 60 miles east of Worthington. Investigators say a Buick sedan crashed into a Chevrolet sedan. The driver of the Buick, Gary Roland Peterson of Granada, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver, a 45-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening." Road conditions were dry at the time the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kdal610.com

Two Dead In Rice Lake Crash

RICE LAKE, MN (KDAL) – A crash involving two motorcycles and a truck on the East Calvary Road in Rice Lake has left two people dead. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred just after 9 p-m Thursday and both of the motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.
RICE LAKE, WI
KELOLAND TV

Grain elevator collapses in fire

TRENT, S.D. (KELO) — Fire has destroyed a landmark in the town of Trent north of Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News was on the scene as the town’s grain elevator collapsed Friday evening in a flaming pile of burning debris. The fire continued burning after the collapse. Several area...
TRENT, SD
bulletin-news.com

Cannabis Edibles Containing THC Now Legal in Minnesota

With the implementation of a new legislation on Friday, edible cannabis goods and drinks that include the psychoactive component are now permitted in Minnesota. People who are 21 years of age and older are now permitted to purchase goods with THC serving sizes up to 5 milligrams. No more than 50 milligrams of edibles or drinkables may be contained in a single container.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

THC Gummies And Drinks Are Now (Sort Of) Legal In Minnesota

A new law goes into effect Friday that allows the sale of some THC gummies and beverages in the state of Minnesota. The products must be sourced from legally certified hemp, according to KSTP. The individual drinks and gummies can contain up to 5 mg of THC, while a package...
KMTV 3 News Now

Two Iowa mental health counselors lose their license to practice

A mental health counselor from Fort Dodge has agreed to the indefinite suspension of her license due to allegations of improper conduct with a client. Heather Sayer, who practiced in the Fort Dodge area and now lives in Colorado, was charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with failure to comply with regulations related to “nonprofessional interactions or relationships” with clients.
FORT DODGE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man dies after crashing through home’s front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. Reports say the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KARE 11

New Minnesota laws that take effect July 1

Here are the new state laws taking effect on Friday that could impact you and your family. Friday, July 1 is the first day of a new fiscal year, and that means bills approved by lawmakers this session officially become the law of the land... Minnesota's land, anyway. Here's what...
MINNESOTA STATE
myklgr.com

Abduction allegedly attempted in Sleepy Eye Tuesday

The Sleepy Eye Police Department on Tuesday reported an attempted abduction earlier that day. According to the department, a female teenage victim reported a white male asked her repeatedly to get into his car while she was walking along 4th Avenue SW, crossing Main Street. The victim stated the vehicle kept following her even when she started to run home.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Package of 5,600 fentanyl pills headed to St. Cloud intercepted, 3 arrested

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Three people have been arrested after a package of 5,600 fentanyl pills bound for a residence in St. Cloud was intercepted.According to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, Minneapolis airport police intercepted the parcel, which was being shipped to the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.Officers executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested a 33-year-old for first-degree possession of a controlled substance. During the raid, officers also found a "large amount" of marijuana and arrested a 43-year-old for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.While at the residence, officers learned that a 31-year-old man had ordered the shipment. He also had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a shooting on May 21.The man was arrested at a convenience store in St. Cloud on June 17. He is in Stearns County Jail for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KCRG.com

Storm causes power outages, damage across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A multitude of citizens in the state are without power after the storm passed through parts of Iowa. Electric Cooperative reported approximately 3000 customers without power while Alliant Energy projected reported roughly 5000 of their customers without power. The storm, which brought winds north of...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Here’s why a driver may get pulled over in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s at least a few thousand people driving in South Dakota cities without a driver’s license. Tickets for no driver’s license rank in the top five of traffic citations in the five most populous cities. In 2021, the Sioux Falls Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
bulletin-news.com

27-year-old Man from Golden Valley Identified as Driver Killed in Shepard Road Crash

The driver, a 27-year-old Golden Valley man, was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Paul over the weekend. About 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Youssef M. Fakhreddine was operating a pickup truck westbound on Shepard Road beneath the Robert Street Bridge when it swerved off the road and struck a tree, a street sign, and a metal and masonry barrier next to a Mississippi River cycling and pedestrian route.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies after being run over by his horse outside St. Cloud's Municipal Athletic Complex

ST. CLOUD – An Isanti man was killed Sunday outside of St. Cloud's Municipal Athletic Complex after he was trampled by one of his horses, which he brought there to give free carriage rides.Police say it happened at about 2:25 p.m. during a special event held in the complex's parking lot.The 44-year-old victim was walking with his Clydesdale horses, who were pulling a carriage that held his 5-year-old son, when "he lost control and was run over by one of the horses."Police say the Clydesdales then began running, while still pulling the carriage, toward Veterans Golf Course nearby. They stopped after the carriage hit a tree and got stuck. The victim's son was not hurt.The man later died at St. Cloud Hospital.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

