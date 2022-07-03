ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 71-year-old Kan. man found with crack cocaine, marijuana

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for drug crimes. On June 29, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics...

JC Post

Police arrest 20-year-old Kansas man for alleged murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting that left 39-year-old Louis Cantrell of Topeka dead have made an arrest. Late Wednesday, police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem Brown and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of First Degree Murder, Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon and Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith.
Patrol arrests man and woman on DWI allegations

A Kansas City woman was arrested late Wednesday while in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports that 31-year-old Rachel Shepard has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as possession of marijuana. Shepard was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A St. Joseph...
Deputies attempt to identify truck in Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies are attempting to identify the driver of a truck or who it may belong to after a home invasion on Wednesday evening. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says patrol deputies and detectives have opened an investigation into a home invasion that happened early Wednesday evening, July 6.
Patrol arrests Missouri woman on felony warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City woman in Harrison County on Wednesday afternoon, July 6 on a felony warrant and other allegations. The warrant for 33-year-old Christina Harris was from Jackson County. She was also accused of driving while suspended and failing to display valid plates.
Wichita man arrested in Topeka for drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man was arrested in Topeka on Tuesday after Topeka Police located narcotics and firearms in his vehicle following a traffic stop. According to the TPD, Adam Garcia, 27 was pulled over in the 700 block of SW Fillmore. They said during the course of the traffic stop, officers located cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
15-year-old Manhattan child missing, may be in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teenager, who they think may be in Wichita. 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, was last seen early this morning in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie. According to a news release […]
Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka males are facing multiple drug charges after they were arrested during separate traffic stops over 4th of July weekend. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office, Dylan Gray, 23, and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales, 53, have both been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without valid license and registration.
Kansas City man sentenced in shotgun killing

KANSAS CITY — A judge sentenced Felipe Reyna Jr, 32, the second defendant convicted in the murder of Charles Williams in July 2017 at a residence on the Eastside of Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In April, Reyna pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree...
Police: Suspects stole $1,000 in fireworks from tent in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft involving fireworks in Manhattan. Just after 11a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for theft near the intersection of N. Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Fridge Fireworks and a 40-year-old man reported...
KCPD Assault Squad attempting to identify the victim of an aggravated assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police department says its assault squad is attempting to identify an unknown victim. Police sent out a picture of a victim of an aggravated assault that occurred near 3800 East Gregory Boulevard on July 1, 2022. KCPD says the incident happened...
4 injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. — A serious rollover crash sent four people to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of I-35 just north of 175th Street near the New Century Air Center. The highway patrol said the driver of a Ford...
Police probe two more rape reports

Emporia Police are investigating two new rape complaints from the holiday weekend, making three in less than a week. Police reports released Wednesday indicate one rape may have happened between 11 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The other was reported Monday afternoon, but may have occurred several days earlier.
Cars left unlocked account for 3/4 of break-ins

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is reporting that approximately 73% of vehicles that were burglarized or stolen in the area were left unlocked at the time of the break-in. That is why TPD is reminding Topeka residents to “Remove it, Lock it or Lose it.” TPD asks residents to remove all valuables when they leave their vehicle and to lock it no matter how safe the area is where they parked.
Topeka murder investigation following shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5th, officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to the 200 block of SE Lawrence Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they said they discovered an adult suffering from a gunshot wound....
Car splits in two in Lenexa rollover crash

LENEXA, Kan. — Police in Lenexa, Kansas are investigating a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon near 105th Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles split in two and one vehicle overturned. Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Two...
MISSING: RCPD attempting to locate missing 14-year-old

MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy from Manhattan. Eric was last seen on July 2nd in the 12200 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan. Eric has brown eyes, black hair with blonde highlighted tips, is approximately 6'...
Person killed on turnpike, hit by semi

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after an incident on the Kansas Turnpike in Topeka. Multiple reports came into the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office about a crash on SE Interstate 470 Turnpike Wednesday morning. KSNT confirmed calls about the crash began to come into dispatch around 10:37 a.m.
Topeka shooting victim identified by TPD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified by the Topeka Police Department. Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting that occurred at 12:51 a.m. on July 5, in Topeka. The TPD have not released any information regarding potential suspects. Police responded to a call […]
