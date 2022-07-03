Police: 71-year-old Kan. man found with crack cocaine, marijuana

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is reporting that approximately 73% of vehicles that were burglarized or stolen in the area were left unlocked at the time of the break-in. That is why TPD is reminding Topeka residents to “Remove it, Lock it or Lose it.” TPD asks residents to remove all valuables when they leave their vehicle and to lock it no matter how safe the area is where they parked.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO