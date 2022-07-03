ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavs Lose 'Serious' Standout in Jalen Brunson to Knicks, Says Van Gundy

By Geoff Magliocchetti
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47oWX0_0gToyH0L00

"This is an incredible opportunity for him to also challenge himself to be a starting point guard in this league on an every night basis. I think he’s going to respond exceptionally well.”

On the very night that Jalen Brunson was drafted in the second round by the Dallas Mavs, then-coach Rick Carlisle offered unusual praise, referring to Brunson's "professionalism'' - even though the rookie hadn't yet played a minute in the NBA.

Jeff Van Gundy gets it.

Van Gundy, the New York Knicks head coach in their last consistent glory days, lauded one of the newest wearers of blue and orange in comments to the New York Post . The nine-figure deal that made Dallas Mavericks postseason hero Jalen Brunson a New Yorker has drawn a polarizing response in NBA circles, but count Van Gundy amongst its supporters.

“He brings a level of competitive spirit, intelligence, and seriousness that any team in this league absolutely needs,” the current ESPN/ABC game analyst told The Post. “I think what he is, is a player of significance in the NBA. What he’s always done is improve, and serious players incrementally improve their entire careers, particularly throughout their prime years, and he’s just starting to hit his prime."

Brunson (who bid a heart-felt farewell to DFW here) is coming off a career-best season , his fourth and final campaign in Dallas. He truly rose to the scene with a dominating playoff performance, one headlined by a de facto takeover when franchise face Luka Doncic missed the first three games of the Mavericks' playoff run with an injury.

Van Gundy was quick to admit that, like fellow admirer Jay Wright, his comments have a hint of bias: he has held a long friendship with the Brunson family, which includes partial oversight of patriarch Rick's NBA career. The elder Brunson spent three years with Van Gundy's Knicks (the two collaborating on a run to the NBA Finals in 1999) and has returned to the Knicks' bench as an assistant coach.

Van Gundy, however, praised the fact that Brunson seems to embrace every opportunity to get better and refuses to coast on familial reputation or prior accomplishments.

“I can’t overemphasize enough that his serious approach to the game, and to improvement, and to winning, is absolutely what a team needs that is coming off a challenging year," Van Gundy said. "You don’t find too many of those guys out there in free agency that you can get."

"This is an incredible opportunity for him to also challenge himself to be a starting point guard in this league on an every night basis. I think he’s going to respond exceptionally well.”

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Sign NBA Champion

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back NBA Champion Serge Ibaka on a one-year deal. Charania: "Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Ibaka is 32-years-old, and has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Urges LeBron James, Kevin Durant, And Kyrie Irving To Team Up On The Lakers: "You Did Enough Against Each Other, Let's Do It Together."

The Brooklyn Nets were widely expected to become a perennial contender for years to come when they acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would win soon when James Harden joined a season later. However, that has all fallen apart spectacularly, with Irving and Durant now both set to leave after KD requested a trade from the franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Jeff Van Gundy
Person
Jalen Brunson
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son, Bryce, Is Going Viral

LeBron James' sons certainly seemed to have gotten his good basketball genes. While Bronny James, a rising high school senior, has gotten most of the social media attention in recent years, Bryce James is starting to get in on the action, too. This weekend, a photo of the 15-year-old high...
BASKETBALL
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Mavs Lose Serious#The Dallas Mavs#The New York Post#New Yorker#Espn#Abc#The Post
FastBreak on FanNation

This 10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent as of Sunday afternoon. The 10-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder during his legendary career.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals 2 reasons Kevin Durant wants trade from Nets

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets this week, and there are reportedly two primary reasons he wants a change of scenery. People close to Durant told Sports Illustrated’s Howard Beck that the two-time NBA Finals MVP was unhappy following a tumultuous season that ended with a playoff sweep. Durant also reportedly disapproves of the way the Nets have handled the Kyrie Irving situation. As Beck described it, Durant is “unhappy that his friend is unhappy.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy