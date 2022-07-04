ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Republican Governor Kristi Noem suggests child rape victims should be forced to endure pregnancy

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHHlS_0gToyFEt00

The Republican governor of South Dakota was pressed by CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday on whether she thought child rape victims should be forced to endure pregnancies, just days after the existence of such a case was reported in Ohio.

Kristi Noem was grilled on the issue in response to gut-wrenching media reports concerning a 10-year-old victim who was forced, along with her family, to cross state lines and find an abortion clinic in Indiana due to Ohio’s restrictive abortion law.

After several attempts to dodge the question and accuse the media of “not talking” about the rape that had occurred and the need to prosecute such criminals, Ms Noem admitted that she would not push for child rape victims to be allowed to terminate their pregnancy under South Dakota state law, which banned all abortions statewide without exception after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade .

The law is by definition one of the most restrictive in the country.

“What I would say is I don’t believe a tragic situation should be perpetuated by another tragedy,” the governor told CNN finally. “And so there’s more that we’ve got to do to make sure that we really are living a life that says every life is precious.”

The issue represents a stunning and immediate look at how conservatives are swiftly being faced with the reality caused by the restrictions and outright bans on abortion that state legislatures across the country are pursuing in response to the Supreme Court’s historic overturning of abortion rights at the federal level. Many experts are warning that more cases and others involving women who will die if they do not receive abortion care will arise in the near future as a result of these new restrictions.

Abortion rights supporters have pointed to those cases with fury and despair as they hammer the Biden administration and congressional Democrats on what they will do to reverse this course. So far, Democrats have offered little in terms of immediate concrete action to protect abortion rights for women beyond calls for their supporters to turn out once again in November in the hopes of securing a stronger majority in the US Senate.

Rage over the Supreme Court’s ruling and the perceived hopelessness of the situation has led to some activists damaging or defacing the headquarters or offices of anti-abortion organisations as the likelihood of action at the federal level looks minute.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Governors offer Democrats aggressive reply on guns, abortion

Hours after a gunman killed seven people at a July 4th parade in suburban Chicago, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tapped into the frustration of many fellow Democrats at the seeming inability of the U.S. to curb gun violence.“If you’re angry today, I’m here to tell you: Be angry. I’m furious,” Pritzker said.But at the White House, President Joe Biden was more focused on reassurance than anger.“I know it can be exhausting and unsettling,” he said, adding that “we’re going to get through all of this.”In a summer marked by anger among Democrats over a string of mass shootings and...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Abortion Rights#Pregnancy#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Governor#Republican#Cnn#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: My daughter was killed by a shooter. None of us want Republicans’ thoughts and prayers

When I heard about the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, I had an immediate reaction.What could be more American on this Fourth of July than a mass shooting? Thankful for the recent gun legislation, but it's a bandaid on a gaping wound. With a handful of exceptions, Republicans are accessories to murder. Time to kick them to the curb. #EnoughIsEnough— Andy Parker (@AndyParkerVA) July 4, 2022We now know that the gun used in the shooting, which targeted families watching a parade, was legally obtained. The person of interest who is being held...
TULSA, OK
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Second Trump Term Would 'Feed the Sickness,' Romney Says

GOP Senator Mitt Romney is warning that a second Trump would "feed the sickness" of America and make national distrust "incurable." In an op-ed published in the Atlantic on Monday, the Utah Republican expressed his frustrations with the political options that Americans have, writing that while he wouldn't want to see former President Donald Trump in the White House again, he also doesn't think President Joe Biden has been able to unify the nation.
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

732K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy