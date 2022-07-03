ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police drop sexual harassment inquiry into MP Patrick Grady

By Sam Blewett
 2 days ago

Scotland Yard has dropped its sexual harassment investigation into MP Patrick Grady.

The Metropolitan Police said on Sunday that no further action was being taken against the MP for Glasgow North after officers spoke to the alleged victim.

The former chief whip for the SNP resigned his party membership after police began investigating an incident in an east London pub in 2016.

There will be no further police action at this time

Met Police spokesman

Mr Grady told the Commons he was “profoundly sorry” after being found by a parliamentary inquiry to have acted inappropriately towards an SNP staff member.

A spokesman for the Met said: “On Wednesday June 22 police received a third party allegation of sexual assault that is said to have taken place in October 2016 at a commercial premises in Folgate Street, E1.

“Officers carried out enquiries including speaking to the alleged victim.

“There will be no further police action at this time.”

