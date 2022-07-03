ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning trade Ryan McDonagh to Predators in salary dump

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Ryan McDonagh’s time with the Lightning is over.

Tampa Bay dealt the former Rangers captain to the Predators for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mishmash, the team announced Sunday. The trade amounts to a salary dump for the Lightning, who need to re-sign Ondrej Palat and have Alex Killorn on pace to hit unrestricted free agency in a year. McDonagh’s $6.75 million cap hit was a necessary casualty in that context.

Still, the 33-year-old is a more than capable defenseman, as he proved during this postseason. Tampa’s loss will certainly be Nashville’s gain.

McDonagh is a playoff-experienced veteran who can instantly help the Predators on the back end. Though he has a hefty four years remaining on his contract, the questions around him relate more to the back end of that deal than the front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQ4mY_0gToyBhz00
The Lightning traded defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Predators on Sunday.
NHLI via Getty Images

McDonagh had 26 points in the regular season and contributed good playoff minutes for the Lightning, who made their third straight Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Avalanche. The trade caps an enormously successful run for McDonagh in the city, wherein he helped the Lightning to their first two Cups since 2004 and saw them turn into the league’s preeminent franchise.

New York Post

New York Post

