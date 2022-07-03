ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Child Crisis Center Two Stepping Gala set for July 14th

By Wil Herren
 2 days ago
EL PASO, Texas- The Child Crisis Center’s Two Stepping Gala will be July 14th, 2022.

It is the first of four major events that helps pay for the operations of the charitable organization.

CEO of the Child Crisis Center, Enrique Davila explains how the donations help the kids.

“It goes to different activities for the children, for any services they might receive, things that we do throughout the day with them.  You know if they need clothing, if they need shoes.  It’s basically money that's coming in that goes straight out and directly to the children.”

If you are interested in more events the CCC is holding you can find information at childcrisiscenterofelpaso.org

The post Child Crisis Center Two Stepping Gala set for July 14th appeared first on KVIA .

