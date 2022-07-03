Pilot injured in New Jersey plane crash

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A small agricultural plane used for crop dusting crashed in Hopewell Township on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Grumman G-164, a single-engine plane, went down in an emergency landing around 9:45 a.m. in a field off Route 49, according to police.

The pilot, who was the only person on board during the crash, suffered unspecified injuries.

Emergency responders took him to Camden Hospital for treatment.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.