Norwalk, CT

Shoppers make sacrifices as prices spike during Fourth of July weekend

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Residents shopping for their Fourth of July barbecue items will be paying more this year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation report that U.S. consumers are paying 17% more for their Fourth of July festivities than compared to last year due to inflation. It says the average cookout feeding 10 people will cost you $69.68 – that's about $10 more than last year to pick up your holiday staples.

Some shoppers say they have changed their plans due to the rising prices - opting to stay home. Others say they do not mind spending the extra money.

"This is when we can get together. So if it's a few dollars more, I'm not saying I don't care, but I don't cause I get to see my family that I dont see that often," said Claudia Carbonara of Norwalk.

News 12's Caren Pinto was at a market in Norwalk's Cranbury neighborhood to speak with shoppers.

