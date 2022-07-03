ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Sagan angry with Van Aert for closing him against barriers in Tour de France sprint

By Stephen Farrand
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) angrily waved his finger at Wout Van Aert after the high-speed Tour de France sprint finish to stage 3 in Sønderborg, convinced that the Belgian had closed him against the barriers and so disrupted his sprint.

Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) avoided the two, cutting down the middle of the road to win the stage , while Van Aert finished second and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) was third.

Sagan bumped Van Aert twice on his thigh in the final metres so that the Belgian did not close him into the barriers and pointed his finger at him as soon as they crossed the line.

As Sagan cooled down in the shower, some at the TotalEnergies were hoping the UCI Video Assistant Referee would intervene and punish Van Aert for moving across from the centre of the road towards the barriers and Sagan. However, the yellow jersey was given the benefit of the doubt and kept his second place and extended his overall lead to seven seconds thanks to a six-second time bonus.

Sagan was happy to be in the sprinting action after a difficult spring with TotalEnergies and a recent third bout of COVID-19 but he was not impressed with Van Aert's move across the road.

However he bit his tongue hard when speaking to the media, including Cyclingnews , at the team bus.

"I cannot judge, we have a jury for that," Sagan said. "From the image on TV you can see... I am happy that I am still here in one piece."

Sagan was a little less diplomatic when speaking in Italian but had to accept the race judges decision not to punish Van Aert, even if other riders have been punished for far less in recent months.

"For sure he moved," he said. "I was already near the barriers and so to avoid touching them, I had to push him back."

Sagan was asked whether Van Aert's move was a dangerous one. "It wasn't dangerous, it was bad for cycling's image," he replied.

Sagan was coming up the right hand side of the road when Van Aert, Groenewegen, and Jasper Philipsen roared down the middle of the road. Van Aert pulled hard with Groenewegen and Philipsen coming on his left, leaving Sagan to get squeezed against the barriers.

Van Aert, meanwhile, said he was not aware of Sagan's concern.

TotalEnergies manager Jean-René Bernaudeau was disappointed to see Sagan miss out on victory but suggested that seeing Sagan so upset was good.

"It's good that Sagan is not happy, when he's like that it's because he has the legs, and the main thing is that he has found them," Bernaudeau suggested to French TV.

"The Tour has only just started and there will be other occasions. He is perhaps the best sprinter when things get difficult. He didn't win this time but the good news is that Sagan is really good."



The Independent

Impressive Wout Van Aert soloes to stage four victory at Tour de France

Wout Van Aert used a stunning late attack to solo to victory on stage four of the Tour de France and extend his lead in the yellow jersey.Van Aert’s Jumbo-Visma team made their move on the final short climb of the 171.5km stage from Dunkerque to Calais and he rode away on the descent, covering the final 10 kilometres alone as a fractured peloton trailed in his wake.After finishing second in all three opening stages of the Grand Depart in Denmark, Van Aert gave himself time to celebrate on the line as he won by eight seconds, Jasper Philipsen also...
CYCLING
ESPN

Wout van Aert wins Stage 4, extends overall lead in Tour de France

CALAIS, France -- Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the hilly fourth stage of the Tour de France and extended his overall lead after attacking strongly on the day's final climb on Tuesday. The Belgian rider kept the leader's yellow jersey for the Jumbo-Visma team after taking it for the...
CYCLING
Person
Dylan Groenewegen
Person
Jasper Philipsen
Person
Wout Van Aert
Person
Peter Sagan
NBC Sports

Dylan Groenewegen wins Tour de France stage 3; Peter Sagan angry

SONDERBORG, Denmark — Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen overtook Wout van Aert and Peter Sagan at the line to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a photo finish while Van Aert extended his overall lead on Sunday. Groenewegen got behind record seven-time Tour sprint champion Sagan’s wheel...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 preview: Route map and profile today as cobbles provide treacherous test

Stage five of the Tour de France presents one of the hardest tests of the entire 2022 race as the peloton takes on 11 sectors of cobblestones on a hilly 157km route from Lille to La Porte du Hainaut.The cobbles – or pavé – provide an often brutal challenge on the Paris-Roubaix monument race, where crashes are frequent and injuries commonplace, and the riders will need all their bike-handling skills in order to stay upright and avoid an incident which could lose them time or even force them to abandon the Tour. Follow Stage 5 live!The stage begins with...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France standings

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 4 of 21 …. 21. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +1:08 (top American) 45. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:32. 80. Chris Froome (GBR) — +2:20. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule...
CYCLING
Cycling News

Cycling News

