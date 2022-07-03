ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick comments on Haltom shooting

By Alejandra Yanez
 2 days ago

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a statement following the killing of two people in Haltom City Saturday night.

Police: 2 dead, 4 injured -including 3 cops- in Haltom City shooting, gunman killed himself

On Saturday night, two people were killed and four were injured, including three officers from the Haltom City Police Department and one elderly woman.

“This is a timely reminder that the men and women of law enforcement are to be lauded for their heroic work that they do for us every single day,” Patrick said.

One-vehicle crash leaves Edinburg teen dead

The Lt. Gov. asked Texans to “please join Jan and me in prayer for the recovery of the wounded officers and civilian, and please pray for those killed and their families.”

CBS DFW

2 women found at Rowlett gas station with gunshot wounds

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two women were found shot at a gas station in Rowlett on July 4. At about 7:28 p.m., Rowlett police received a report of two injured women at Valero in the 1600 block of Dalrock Road. Hillary Plouck, 31, and Hayley Plouck, 24, were found at the gas station with gunshot wounds. Hayley told police that the two had been shot by her boyfriend, Keith Richmond, 34.Rowlett police located the suspect at an address in Garland. Garland police detained Richmond after a short foot pursuit, police said.The two were transported to a local hospital, where Hillary was pronounced dead. Hayley is being treated and is expected to survive. Richmond, who police said has a violent past, will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
ROWLETT, TX
KLTV

Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) - A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life at a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said Sunday. Wounds suffered by the four survivors were not life-threatening, police said. The incident happened about 6:45...
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged after family members left behind during wild drive

McLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old Grapevine man remained in the McLennan County Jail on a $305,000 bond after a bizarre drive up and down on Interstate 35 Saturday – during which family members were left behind at two different locations. Anthony Paul Smith was finally arrested...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

DPS trooper discovers multiple drugs, firearms during traffic stop

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - On July 5, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on US 81 in Wise County. The trooper conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle after indicating criminal activity.The trooper discovered approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, 200 pills of suspected fentanyl, anabolic steroids, cash and two illegal firearms during the traffic stop, according to DPS.This case was turned over to investigators in the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.
WISE COUNTY, TX
Texas Monthly

Lots of Texans Celebrated the Fourth of July by Accidentally Setting Off Wildfires

Fourth of July traditions are important to so many of us. Going swimming as the hottest stretch of summer kicks off! Gathering with friends, family, and neighbors to grill up a bunch of hamburgers and watch Joey Chestnut win the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest! Heading to the park to watch the fireworks show! Now there’s a new tradition: accidentally setting off wildfires during an intense drought as we launch those fireworks.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

4-year-old hurt in Fort Worth hit-and-run

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 4-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a car that never stopped. Fort Worth police responded to the neighborhood near Highway 287 and Mitchell Road late Monday night to find that child hurt. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
FORT WORTH, TX
