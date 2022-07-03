Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick comments on Haltom shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a statement following the killing of two people in Haltom City Saturday night.

On Saturday night, two people were killed and four were injured, including three officers from the Haltom City Police Department and one elderly woman.

“This is a timely reminder that the men and women of law enforcement are to be lauded for their heroic work that they do for us every single day,” Patrick said.

The Lt. Gov. asked Texans to “please join Jan and me in prayer for the recovery of the wounded officers and civilian, and please pray for those killed and their families.”

