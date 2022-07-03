ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres pregame: Mookie Betts returns as Dodgers seek sweep

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFYMO_0gToxCcv00

The Dodgers enter Sunday's series finale having won 14 of their last 15 against the Padres and nine straight in Los Angeles, including all three games thus far this weekend without Mookie Betts.

That will not be the case for Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. start.

Betts had been sidelined since June 15 with a right rib fracture. He will lead off and play right field, manned a day earlier by Chris Taylor, who was removed in the sixth inning with a left foot contusion.

Betts has a batting line of .286/.374/.571 with 10 homers, 19 RBIs and five steals in 34 games against the Padres, which includes homering twice in three games in San Diego in April.

As for the Padres, Manny Machado is again playing third base and batting second.

Machado is 2-for-9 with a double, a walk and six strikeouts since returning from the left ankle injury sustained on June 19.

Eric Hosmer is back in the lineup after sitting against Saturday’s left-hander Tyler Anderson. He is 0-for-6 in the series against the Dodgers, while the Padres as a team are hitting .212/.255/.333 with two homers in the first three games this weekend compared to the Dodgers pairing seven homers with a .250/.301/.565 batting line.

After contending with knee inflammation, Jorge Alfaro is back behind the plate for the first time since June 28. Alfaro struck out as a pinch-hitter on Thursday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts as the designated hitter on Saturday. Alfaro will bat sixth.

Before the game, the Padres designated right-hander Kyle Tyler for assignment and optioned left-hander Ray Kerr to Triple-A El Paso to make room for right-hander Tayler Scott in the big-league bullpen.

The 30-year-old Scott is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA, 37 strikeouts and a 1.29 WHIP in 31 innings at Triple-A El Paso.

Kerr has allowed five runs in five innings, striking out three against four walks in his time in the majors this season.

Tyler has a 4.98 ERA in 21 2/3 innings with El Paso. He'd thrown four shutout innings in the majors this season.

Sunday's pitching matchup

Padres LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-3, 3.34 ERA)

The 23-year-old rookie is making his first career start against the Dodgers. He rebounded from a two-start slump (6 1/3 IP, 14 ER) with five shutout innings in a no-decision over the weekend against the Phillies. Gore tied a season-high with four walks in the start.

Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.94 ERA)

The three-time NL Cy Young-winner is 23-9 with a 2.08 ERA, 302 strikeouts and an 0.97 WHIP in 44 career starts (285 IP) against the Padres. Kershaw won his only start last year against San Diego, allowing a run in five innings. Kershaw allowed a season-high six runs in four innings in his last start at Colorado, his worst since 2017.

Here is how Kershaw has fared against current Padres:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497gCs_0gToxCcv00
(Baseball-reference.com)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
