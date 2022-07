It's hot as _______ in Texas this summer. You can fill in the blank with the word you think is appropriate. The word that comes to my mind, while an appropriate description, is definitely not suitable for work. Well, good news for all the vulgar-word hating folks here, one Austin, TX comedian's viral Tik Tok perfectly explains this summer... Without a single swear word.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO