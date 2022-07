NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was pulled from the Guadalupe River and later died in a hospital on Monday afternoon. NBPD and NB Fire Department crews were called around 5:35 p.m. to the 1400 block of Gruene Road along the Guadalupe River for a possible drowning. When they arrived, they found a man had been pulled from the water after going under for an undetermined amount of time, police said.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO