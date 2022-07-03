ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans QB Davis Mills acknowledges challenges of the 2021 draft class

By John Hunter Crumpler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGRsd_0gTow8e700

NORCROSS, Ga. — The Houston Texans’ 2021 draft class is in an interesting position entering their second year.

Rarely does one see an NFL draft class as small as only five selections, especially on a rebuilding team. Even more rarely are all five of those players projected to start during their second year in the league. However, that’s exactly the case for this group.

Nico Collins is expected to start at boundary receiver across from Brandin Cooks, Roy Lopez at the nose tackle, Brevin Jordan at tight end, and of course Davis Mills under center. Even Garret Wallow, largely relegated to special teams last season, has been the talk of Houston’s defense this summer and is expected to make a strong push to start at the strong side linebacker position.

It’s been a relatively fairytale story for a draft class that was muddled in surround controversy last off-season. When the five were selected, the Texans were in the midst of a PR battle regarding their hiring of Nick Caserio, the retention of executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, and the trade request of Deshaun Watson.

The season evolved into a 4-12 campaign that included the shocking revelation of 24 sexual assault allegations against Watson that, in collaboration with his trade request, forced the quarterback out for the season. Coach David Culley, who was also a rookie, was fired after one season and replaced by defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

Needless to say, the rookie class has been through a lot and at the “The Davis Mills Quarterback Challenge,” Mills acknowledged the struggles that they’ve been through.

I think we’re a really tight class. Obviously, we came in and we only had a five-man draft class. We went through a lot together and had to go through some tough experiences as rookies. I think the team has done a really great job and we’ve done a great job ourselves in trying to become the players we want to be.

Not every rookie class has to go through their head coach being fired, much less all the other controversy that surrounded the Houston Texans in the past calendar year. However, it would appear the team has come out all the better for it.

Mills, in conjunction with his fellow 2021 classmates, will need to be foundational blocks of their respective units if Houston wants to improve next season. They’ve put the work in and persevered through the adversity, and the upcoming season will bear the results.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSteelers

Report: Steelers Won't Offer Diontae Johnson $20 Million

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two more deals to work through this summer with Chris Boswell and Diontae Johnson set to hit the open market next offseason. While Boswell seems like an easy extension, negotiations with Johnson are a major topic of conversation around the Steelers. With the wide receiver market booming this spring, Johnson's value is likely over the $20 million per season mark. However, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, Pittsburgh isn't willing to offer that number.
PITTSBURGH, PA
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans Reminded How Close They Are To Week 1

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to clinch a postseason berth in the 2022 NFL season. It’s very unfortunate that they missed out on another opportunity after finishing at 8-9 last season. That achievement could have marked their first consecutive playoff seasons since 1988 and 1989. Since then, the Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings free agents that still remain unsigned

Training camp is right around the corner, and there are still impactful Minnesota Vikings free agents that have yet to be picked up by a team. There have been some updates since we last checked in a month ago, most notably with wide receiver Chad Beebe finding a home with the Houston Texans, and Dede Westbrook receiving a contract offer to return to Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drew Sanders is not “a typical transfer”

The Arkansas defense is expected to be an asset to a projected great season in 2022, led by the return of safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool. Lost in the hype surrounding Catalon and Pool, is a key addition from the transfer portal that could easily turn into one of the best players in the Southeastern Conference. Drew Sanders transferred to Arkansas from Alabama in hopes to prove just how great of an athlete he is without being shadowed by fellow linebackers Dallas Turner and Will Anderson. He was severely limited at linebacker during his two seasons in Tuscaloosa, only recording...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
David Culley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos QB Russell Wilson not fazed by mistakes

Every quarterback makes mistakes. Nobody is perfect, not even Tom Brady. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will make mistakes this fall. He’s made mistakes this offseason and he’ll make mistakes during training camp and preseason. What will be important for the Broncos during games this season is how...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Naquil Betrand decommits from Colorado, names new top six

Naquil Betrand was too good to be true for the Buffaloes. After previously committing to Colorado on March 22, the 2023 offensive tackle’s stock rose quickly and he soon earned offers from several top college football programs. Betrand, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound Philadelphia, Pennsylvania three-star, visited many of those elite schools, leading many to believe his Boulder pledge would soon be gone. His decommitment on Monday was expected, unfortunately.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Houston Texans#Brandin Cooks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conference realignment rumors: Phil Knight wants Oregon in the Big Ten

The Big Ten has planted its banner on the west coast with the upcoming additions of USC and UCLA beginning in 2024, but the college football world is waiting to find out if there will be more expansion moves made by the Big Ten. Among the schools evaluating its future in the face of seismic shifts on the tectonic plates of college football’s map is Oregon, with the support of one of the most famous alums in school history reportedly taking part in guiding the Ducks in the big decision-making.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers called 'a terrible place' for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

With his team dishing out a king’s ransom of draft picks and the highest guaranteed contract in league history to woo over Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t seem to have too much of a choice when it comes to his immediate playing future. But if he does, he might not want to put it in the hands of the Carolina Panthers—at least according to The Athletic‘s Mike Sando.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy