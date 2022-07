A burglar broke into a condo on the 300 block of Lathrop Avenue, stealing $100,000 in cash from a couple’s dresser. On June 27, at 7 a.m., the couple left the condo, with the husband going to Chicago to pick up products for their store. On the way to the store, the husband stopped by the condo to grab a lunch for his wife. Upon entering the condo at 11:30 a.m., he saw that the unit has been rummaged through, with the closets emptied and all the boxes opened.

