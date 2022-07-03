ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jake Lamb sitting for Dodgers Sunday afternoon

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not in the lineup Sunday in the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Angels, Braves Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday night that they've agreed to a trade. Atlanta, which has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, has traded away one of its minor league pitchers. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is adding some pitching depth for cash...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

MLB Coach Away From Team Following His Daughter's Death

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without one of their most important coaches in the days to come following a personal tragedy. On Sunday, the Blue Jays announced that first-base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter, Julia. The team said that Budzinski will be away from the team to grieve with his wife and children.
MLB
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Bring Me The Sports

Watch: Twins turn improbable triple play vs. White Sox

The Minnesota Twins made the highlight reel on the Fourth of July, turning a routine fly ball into a triple play against the Chicago White Sox. The play began when Griffin Jax had men on first and second with nobody out. A fly ball by A.J. Pollock sailed into the right-center gap but Byron Buxton was there to make the catch at the wall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lamb
Person
Will Smith
Person
Mackenzie Gore
FanSided

Is this former St. Louis Cardinals manager on the hot seat?

Former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was fired in 2018 due to losing the clubhouse. Rumors are swirling that it might be happening again in Kansas City. First-year manager Oli Marmol has established open communication with Cardinals players, coaches, and the front office. His “honest conversations” have created a positive clubhouse culture while simultaneously set a high standard for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Twins turn triple play, defeat White Sox in extra innings

The Minnesota Twins turned an improbable triple play and scored three runs in the top of the 10th to help fuel a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The Twins' highlight came in the eighth inning when Griffin Jax allowed runners on first and second with nobody out. A.J. Pollock's fly ball was heading to the right-center gap but Byron Buxton closed in to make the catch and caught Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada advancing on the play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Derek Jeter Billboard Placement

There is an unwelcome sight for Boston Red Sox fans outside of Fenway Park right now: a huge billboard of Derek Jeter. The advertisement is for an upcoming ESPN documentary on Jeter, entitled "The Captain." It will debut in two weeks on ESPN and ESPN+. "This is currently outside of...
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

5 most untouchable players on the St. Louis Cardinals in trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals have arguably some of the best assets in all of baseball. Who are the top five untouchable players in the organization?. July 4 often signifies the time of year what the hot stove cranks up a few notches for teams around Major League Baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals are arguably one of the best positioned teams in terms of assets in all of baseball, with a great mix of superstar level talent, elite young big leaguers, and top level prospects. This makes for a very interesting question…
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

3 outfielders the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

One of the New York Yankees’ biggest weaknesses is right field, specifically Joey Gallo. Manager Aaron Boone can’t utilize Giancarlo Stanton as an everyday defender anymore, which automatically means Gallo is receiving a significant number of reps. However, general manager Brian Cashman will have an opportunity at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy