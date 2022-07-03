Heat Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 06:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and saturated grounds continue to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph IN, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In southwest Michigan, Berrien, Branch, Cass MI, Hillsdale and St. Joseph MI. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Defiance, Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A large area over northern Indiana, southern Lower Michigan, and northwest Ohio has observed 24 hour total rainfall above 2 inches, with spots in south central Michigan and northeast Indiana receiving between 6 and 10 inches of rainfall. Additional storms capable of producing heavy rainfall rates are expected into this afternoon that may generate new flash flooding or further exacerbate ongoing flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO