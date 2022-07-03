Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; West Cameron TROPICAL FUNNEL CLOUD SIGHTED At 0725 AM...The National Weather Service has received a report of a funnel cloud in the vicinity of Cameron, LA. A very moist and unstable tropical airmass is in place across the area. Meanwhile...the vertical wind profile over the area is light and variable. These conditions are favorable for the development of tropical funnel clouds...especially where rain cooled boundaries...known as outflow boundaries...and the seabreeze collide. These tropical funnel clouds are usually short-lived and do not reach the ground. If the funnel cloud becomes more severe and reaches the ground...minor damage may occur...and a tornado warning will likely be issued. Stay tuned for later statements and updates on this weather situation.

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO