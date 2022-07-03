ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility reduced to a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will be the most dense right along the coast of Lake Superior.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following counties, Duval and St. Johns. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass and San Pablo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 06:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and saturated grounds continue to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph IN, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In southwest Michigan, Berrien, Branch, Cass MI, Hillsdale and St. Joseph MI. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Defiance, Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A large area over northern Indiana, southern Lower Michigan, and northwest Ohio has observed 24 hour total rainfall above 2 inches, with spots in south central Michigan and northeast Indiana receiving between 6 and 10 inches of rainfall. Additional storms capable of producing heavy rainfall rates are expected into this afternoon that may generate new flash flooding or further exacerbate ongoing flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. People in the Saint Louis Metropolitan Area can get information about cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat by calling the United Way of Greater Saint Louis at 800-427-4626, or if calling from a land line phone dial 2-1-1. You can also call Cool Down Saint Louis at 314-241-7668. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 100 and 105 can be expected Monday, followed by heat index values between 105 and 110 Tuesday and Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 11 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat may also continue Thursday and Friday in a some areas, so please continue to monitor the forecast for updates over the next several days.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 07:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and saturated grounds continue to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph IN, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In southwest Michigan, Berrien, Branch, Cass MI, Hillsdale and St. Joseph MI. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Defiance, Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A large area over northern Indiana, southern Lower Michigan, and northwest Ohio has observed 24 hour total rainfall above 2 inches, with spots in south central Michigan and northeast Indiana receiving between 6 and 10 inches of rainfall. Additional storms capable of producing heavy rainfall rates are expected into this afternoon that may generate new flash flooding or further exacerbate ongoing flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAMS COUNTY, IN

