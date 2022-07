Do you remember the Heat/Pacers rivalry that was among the NBA’s best during the 2010s? If not, the writer of this article is envious of your youth. In both 2013 and 14, these two organizations met in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat had become known as “The Heatles” due to their immense popularity. That’s what happens when you land LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh on the same roster.

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO