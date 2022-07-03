ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Busy 'Fizzy': La Jolla's Phyllis Hobbs sparkles into her next century

By Elisabeth Frausto
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 2 days ago

La Jolla Centenarians:

At 100, longtime La Jolla resident Phyllis Hobbs is still as bubbly as ever, maintaining the spirit that her family says embodies her nickname, “Fizzy.”

Hobbs celebrated her centennial birthday last month at a party that included family members from all over the country. It was the first time they had all been in the same room in years.

The party, which also included several friends from the past, drew such a crowd because “she’s always been Fizzy,” said Hobbs’ niece Karen Hyde. “She’s effervescent. She's always been bubbly.”

Pointing to the tiara Hobbs wore to her party, Hyde added, “She is the queen.”

Hobbs said she “loved every morsel” of the party, including gifts of chocolate. “I adore chocolate.”

“She’s got drawers full of chocolates in her room,” Hyde said. “She loves to share.”

Hobbs was born Phyllis Hopf on June 11, 1922, in Blue Island, a city south of Chicago. She studied accounting at DePauw University in Indiana and worked at an insurance office after graduation.

She often visited her sister — Hyde's mother — in Spring Valley and met John Hobbs, a co-worker of Hyde’s father, at a pool party during one such visit.

Phyllis and John, a native La Jollan, were married in 1954 and moved to a duplex on Nautilus Street a block from the beach.

In 1962, after a short stint in Nebraska for John’s work as an aircraft engineer, the Hobbses moved to a larger house on Mount Soledad, which Phyllis loves for the ocean views and visits often despite recently relocating to a senior care facility a short distance away.

John died in 2002. They never had children together (John had two children previously), but Phyllis remains close to the four nieces and two nephews who nicknamed her Fizzy when they were young children.

“Fizzy” came from their inability to pronounce “Phyllis,” but Hyde said Fizzy is a perfect nickname: “She just is such an effervescent person.”

That energy kept Hobbs busy during her decades in La Jolla. She was active in several charitable organizations and social clubs, including the La Jolla Woman’s Club and the San Diego Humane Society.

“I loved clubs in La Jolla,” she said.

Hobbs loves animals and said she’s proud of her membership in the Humane Society’s Humane Heritage Circle.

“There wasn’t a dog in the neighborhood she didn’t know,” Hyde said.

Hobbs said she loves traveling and can’t wait to travel again. She's been all over Europe and wants to check Russia off her list next.

But she's “happiest when she has company," Hyde said. "She used to always give cocktail parties at the house and have her friends over.”

“I don’t feel 100,” Hobbs said. “I don’t look 100! I feel 80 or 90.”

Asked what keeps her fizzy, she replied, “Being happy.”

La Jolla Centenarians is an occasional series in the La Jolla Light. If you know a La Jollan who is or is about to be at least 100 years old, email robert.vardon@lajollalight.com.

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnoire.com

Manhattan Beach Is Returned To The Black Family That Bought It In 1912

Bruce Beach is located on the ancestral land of the Gabrielino Tongva people — between 26th and 27th Street along the coastlines of Southern California. In 1912, Willa and Charles Bruce purchased two plots of land for $1,225. The African American couple built a beach lodge on the beach’s shoreline. The resort was the first Black-Owned West Coast oceanfront property. Bruce Beach quickly became a popular destination for Black Americans seeking to vacation in peace. The harassment eventually came, as Ku Klux Klan and local real estate agencies plotted racially motivated hate crimes on the Bruces and beach goers. Bruce Beach resort stayed open despite harassment from locals. That was the case until 1924 when the state of California seized the land under eminent domain — on the ground that the area was to be developed as a public park. The property remained undeveloped for decades thereafter. On Tuesday, June 25th, LA county returned now known as Manhattan Beach to direct descendants of Willia and Charles Bruce.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Upworthy

California beach property returned to family nearly 100 years after it was seized from Black owners

Nearly 100 years after the government seized a Black family’s oceanfront property during racial segregation, Southern California officials announced they are returning the property to the living descendants of the family. In the early 1900s, Willa and Charles Bruce bought the oceanfront property to build a resort that could be used by Black people and help them access the shore at a time when they were prevented and restricted. The couple paid a premium for the land, which was priced higher than neighboring lots. Now, Southern California officials have agreed to "right a wrong" by returning the property to the rightful owners. “It is never too late to right a wrong,” said County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who led efforts to return the Manhattan Beach land, reported HuffPost. “Bruce’s Beach was taken nearly a century ago, but it was an injustice inflicted upon not just Willa and Charles Bruce but generations of their descendants who would, almost certainly, be millionaires today if they had been allowed to keep their beachfront property.”
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Robb Report

‘Hot Properties’ Star Andrew White Is Selling His Turn-Key San Diego Mansion for $15 Million

Click here to read the full article. This newly listed San Diego estate is the ultimate two-for-one. Located in the coastal city of Carlsbad, the modern Art Deco-style manse sits on just shy of 2 acres and comprises two separate wings that are practically homes in and of themselves. The California compound, dubbed Le Grand Blanc, was bought for $3.8 million over a year ago by former host of Hot Properties: San Diego Andrew White. The noted builder and developer, who helms Method Development, poured millions into the project in order to create a luxe turn-key property. Spanning 11,000 square feet, Le...
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy