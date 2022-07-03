ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Endangered Child Missing in Northfield

By TJ Leverentz
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 3 days ago
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Northfield are asking for the public’s help with locating an endangered missing child. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes six-year-old Elle Ragin 45 pounds, standing at around 3’6”...

103.9 The Doc

