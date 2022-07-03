Obey Colorado's sober boating laws or risk jail time

Photo Credit: Jacob Ammentorp Lund. File Photo. (iStock)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) want to remind boaters that boating under the influence (BUI) laws are being enforced at lakes around the state as apart of the Operation Dry Water campaign.

Operation Dry Water is a national campaign that and includes increased patrols and checkpoints.

"This enforcement operation is timed closely to the July 4th holiday each year to educate boaters on the dangers of boating under the influence and reduce the number of accidents on waterways," a news release from the department said.

In Colorado, the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) level to operate a boat is .08, according to CPW.

Boat operators that disobey BUI laws could face penalties including fines, having their boat impounded, potential jail time and the loss of boating privileges.

“Boating is a favorite pastime of Coloradans and visitors alike, but we want to make sure that everyone is enjoying their time on the water responsibly,” said Grant Brown, boating safety program manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“Alcohol use is one of the leading contributing factors in recreational boating deaths in the country. We encourage boaters to boat smart, boat safe and boat sober," he said.

CPW offers the the following tips to stay safe while on the water: