Obey Colorado's sober boating laws or risk jail time

By Tamera Twitty
 2 days ago
Photo Credit: Jacob Ammentorp Lund. File Photo. (iStock)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) want to remind boaters that boating under the influence (BUI) laws are being enforced at lakes around the state as apart of the Operation Dry Water campaign.

Operation Dry Water is a national campaign that and includes increased patrols and checkpoints.

"This enforcement operation is timed closely to the July 4th holiday each year to educate boaters on the dangers of boating under the influence and reduce the number of accidents on waterways," a news release from the department said.

In Colorado, the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) level to operate a boat is .08, according to CPW.

Boat operators that disobey BUI laws could face penalties including fines, having their boat impounded, potential jail time and the loss of boating privileges.

“Boating is a favorite pastime of Coloradans and visitors alike, but we want to make sure that everyone is enjoying their time on the water responsibly,” said Grant Brown, boating safety program manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“Alcohol use is one of the leading contributing factors in recreational boating deaths in the country. We encourage boaters to boat smart, boat safe and boat sober," he said.

CPW offers the the following tips to stay safe while on the water:

  • Wear your life jacket
  • Check your boat and all required boating safety gear.
  • Avoid boating alone and tell someone where you are going and when you will return.
  • Stand-up paddleboards are considered vessels in Colorado and require a life jacket on board at all times.
  • Protect your​self from the dangers of cold water shock. Regardless of your age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado’s iconic Hanging Lake reopens after 11 months, and the trail is in great shape

GLENWOOD CANYON — Briana Nickas and her husband are active outdoors folks who have lived in Colorado for seven years, but when wildfire and landslides closed the Hanging Lake trail the past two summers, they began to regret having never made the hike that has inspired countless Coloradans and summer tourists. Maybe it was a mistake to take it for granted, the Castle Rock couple thought. And so, when they learned the iconic trail would reopen on June 25 after an 11-month closure due to...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Monsoon Storms Cause Flooding In Colorado Burn Scars

Heavy rain caused flooding near several of Colorado's burn scars on Tuesday, including the Grizzly Creek area. We expect another round of heavy rain on Wednesday with the next surge of monsoon storms to move through. Storms on Wednesday are looking to bring quite a bit of rain. This time the heaviest rain looks to be around Denver and the eastern plains. Some storms will have the chance to turn severe in eastern Colorado as well. Temperatures cool off a bit for the Front Range and eastern Colorado. The Denver area drops to the upper 80s with the plains around 90s. A nice break from the heat. We heat up again quickly as high pressure digs back in on Friday. This will also dry us out and cut off the monsoon flow for a few days.
COLORADO STATE
