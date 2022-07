CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A civil trial against three drug distributors set to begin Tuesday at the Kanawha County Courthouse was continued at the request of both sides. No reason was given, but the continuance of the trial follows a decision handed down by a federal judge on Monday in favor of AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp., which were being sued by Cabell County and the city of Huntington.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO