ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, MN

Boy helps NASCAR driver put new spin on ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ chant

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gndDC_0gTouj6300

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult President Joe Biden .

Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an 8-year-old boy with autism.

Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March and saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” phrase. He believed the signs were meant to encourage him. He consequently started trying activities he’d never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing the training wheels from his bicycle.

His mother, Sheletta Brundidge, used that story to write a children’s book titled, “Brandon Spots His Sign.” Brown had the cover of Brundidge’s book on the hood of his Camaro for his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America.

“To have this come through was like that breakthrough moment for us,” Brown said. “This can be positive. This can be good. It doesn’t have to be hateful or divisive.”

This divisiveness had started after Brown earned his first career NASCAR victory last October.

The crowd at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama chanted “F— Joe Biden” during the winner’s postrace interview. NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast incorrectly told Brown the fans were chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon.”

From that point, “Let’s go, Brandon,” became a rallying cry for Biden critics, with signs bearing that message popping up all over. Brown unintentionally found himself in the middle of the firestorm that surrounded these chants.

‘Let’s Go Brandon’ moves from meme to mainstream

“I’ve just been hopeful that I could make it a positive, I could have my name back and not have it be so divisive and scary, where it wouldn’t be a political statement for my friends and family to cheer me on during a race,” Brown said.

That’s where the Brundidge family stepped in.

Sheletta Brundidge is the mother of four children, and three of them have autism. She has written children’s books focusing on each of them. She said Brandon often dealt with social anxiety.

That changed after she saw all the “Let’s go, Brandon” signs and assumed people were cheering him on. He suddenly had a whole new attitude and wasn’t nearly as shy about trying new things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9EB9_0gTouj6300
This photo provided by LakeSide Media shows the hood of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown’s Camaro featuring the cover design for “Brandon Spots His Sign,” a children’s book written by Sheletta Brundidge in honor of her son, Brandon Brundidge. Brown drove this Camaro at his Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Garrett Pace/LakeSide Media)

“He literally wanted us to put flags in front of the house (saying), ’Let’s Go Brandon,” Sheletta Brundidge recalled. “I’m like: ‘That’s not going to happen. We’re not putting these flags in front of the house.’”

Brown learned about this book from his mother and invited the Brundidge family to Road America. They met in person for the first time this weekend, and the two Brandons became fast friends.

“It feels like I have a twin brother but who’s older than me,” Brandon Brundidge said.

The Brundidges were giving out copies of “Brandon Spots His Sign” at Road America. The book’s cover design decorated Brown’s car, though he was knocked out of Saturday’s race after getting caught up in a multicar wreck that caused him to get examined and released from the infield care center.

“I’m sorry for what you went through all of this past year,” Sheletta Brundidge told Brown on Saturday. “I know it’s been horrible. But I’m so glad it happened because this child would not have this breakthrough (otherwise). He still would be afraid to ride his bike without training wheels. He’s literally walking up to kids and passing out this book. He would have never done that (before).”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man carjacks Meals on Wheels employee in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in police custody after being accused of carjacking a woman who was driving a company vehicle that provides meals to seniors. A Meals on Wheels employee told police that she was driving the company’s Nissan on the 100 block of Fernwood Avenue on Tuesday when Willie Conway, also […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Woman kidnapped, raped for days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of holding a woman against her will for days, repeatedly raping and assaulting her. Jermaine Beason, 45, is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, domestic assault and being a felon in possession of a handgun. The alleged ordeal began last Friday when the woman visited Beason […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ordinance passed to fine parents of children who commit gun-related crimes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council decided it’s time to hold parents responsible for the crimes committed by their children. On Tuesday, the council voted to adopt an ordinance that would fine and punish legal guardians of minors who commit a gun-related crime or found in possession of a handgun. The charge was […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brandon, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Houston, MN
City
Cottage Grove, MN
Fox News

Tyler Reddick prevails at Road America race for first NASCAR Cup Series win

Tyler Reddick needed a little longer than expected to win in the NASCAR Cup Series. The circumstances of his triumph made it worth the wait. Reddick won Sunday at Road America by outdueling Chase Elliott, the defending champion on the course and the current points leader. The victory came in the 92nd start of his Cup career, which has included five second-place finishes.
MOTORSPORTS
AOL Corp

NASCAR betting: There's no clear favorite ahead of Atlanta's redesigned second race

The second Atlanta race of the season has no clear favorite. No driver has odds better than +1000 at BetMGM ahead of Sunday’s Quaker State 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA). The race is the second at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway, a track remodeled to make the racing look more like it does at Daytona and Talladega than at other 1.5-mile tracks.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Schedule Speculation

NASCAR fans continue to debate the ideal schedule for the Cup Series. This weekend, FOX reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted about a potential add or subtraction to the 2023 schedule. "Saw Ben Kennedy on the grid. I asked him if he had been asked as often as I have been today...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WREG

Boyfriend indicted for killing woman’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after officers said he killed his girlfriend’s son during an argument over money, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened last year in July in the 800 block of Randle Street. Investigators said 18-year-old Zaqune Harris got into an argument with Michael Robinson, 32, over […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man accused of endangering children during chase into DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– A Memphis man is looking at charges after police say a kidnapping call in Southeast Memphis ended in a chase and arrest in DeSoto County. 28-year-old Dominique Williams was arrested Monday and charged with multiple crimes including five counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence. Memphis Police said Williams […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Caretaker charged after woman left in hot car at Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caretaker was charged after being accused of leaving a woman in a hot car at Shelby Farms on the Fourth of July, police said. Police said caretaker Stephani Nunn, 23, is responsible for leaving the vulnerable adult in the vehicle without air conditioning while she went on a walk at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfinity Series#Nbc Sports
WREG

2 dead overnight within minutes in shooting, stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died in a shooting and stabbing that happened separately overnight within minutes of each other. Officers responded to a shooting call just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 5000 block of Craigmont Drive in Raleigh. They found one victim who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW temporarily halts disconnections due to extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MGLW will suspend disconnections for residential services on Wednesday due to extreme temperatures, the company says. The heat is expected to reach dangerous levels for Memphis and much of the Mid-South, which has prompted an Excessive Heat Warning. Heat index values are expected to soar between...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is in custody after six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A manhunt for the alleged gunman lasted over eight hours. Police were looking for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. The North Shore native was […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WREG

Four charged in fatal Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested multiple suspects in a Midtown shooting that left a man dead inside his own apartment. Memphis police charged four people with first-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting on North Claybrook. Police say all four suspects were found not far from where the crime happened. Kierra Carr, Trevion […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Fatal crash in Parkway Village kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car wreck on Wednesday morning off Lamar and Knight Arnold after a driver hit a car and fled the scene. Police said that a hit-and-run driver struck a 2003 Nissan Altima and drove off. Police said the victim was taken to Regional One, but he did not survive his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects on run after Parkway Village deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police have identified a teen who was shot and killed in Parkway Village. The shooting happened in the 3200 block of West Danville Circle on June 24 around 10:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim Sunday as 19-year-old Allieon Warr. Police say one of the suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Father upset that woman accused of killing his daughter is out on bond

MARION, Ark. (WREG)– A Mid-South father is speaking out after weeks of frustration and anger. Rodney Hall is upset that Shanterria Montgomery, the woman accused of killing his 8-year-old daughter, is able to walk the streets.  “I got to be the voice of my child,” Hall said. Montgomery was released from jail on a $350,000 […]
MARION, AR
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy