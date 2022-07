Nebraska baseball added another pitcher out of the transfer portal over the weekend, securing a commitment from Incarnate Word senior right-hander Michael Garza. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Garza was the Friday night starter for Incarnate Word, making 13 starts and striking out 81 hitters in 73.0 innings of work. Garza finished the season 5-5 with a 5.79 ERA and failed to get through 5.0 innings in just two of his 13 starts on the season.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO