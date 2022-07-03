ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Liv Morgan Comments on Smackdown Women’s Title Win, What Ronda Rousey Told Her After

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiv Morgan is your Smackdown Women’s Champion after cashing in at Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey, and she shared her thoughts on the win in a new video. WWE posted a clip of Morgan after the match talking about picking up the win over Ronda...

411mania.com

