Sheriff's department deputies find residence empty after Sunday standoff in Adelanto

By Jose Quintero and Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

Sheriff's deputies and a SWAT team surrounded an Adelanto home Sunday morning after responding to a burglary call, but later found the residence to be empty.

A 911 call came in just after 9 a.m. for a home in the 14300 block of Rachel Court, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's call log.

"Deputies responded to a possible burglary with suspect(s) still inside the home at approximately 9 a.m. this morning," said sheriff's spokesperson Mara Rodriguez. "PA announcements were made to have the suspect(s) come out and they did not comply. Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Detail was requested to the scene and the investigation is ongoing."

The Specialized Enforcement Detail includes the sheriff's SWAT team.

Witnesses reported a helicopter circling the neighborhood. A Daily Press reporter at the scene saw snipers setting up on a nearby roof and heard sheriff's deputies announcing over the public address system: “You are considered armed and dangerous to residents, come out with your hands up."

The reporter also saw deputies set off a flash bang grenade inside the garage of the house.

Nicole Watson said she lives in the house and was at work when an alarm went off. Several weapons were in the home and a shadow was seen on the surveillance cameras before it went offline, she said.

Watson added that her home was previously broken into on Father's Day.

At about 11:30 a.m., Rodriguez said officers were still attempting to have the suspect, or suspects, exit the home and added that appropriate security measures were being taken to secure the surrounding homes.

Roughly two hours later, the spokesperson said deputies had cleared the house and found no one inside.

The sheriff's department reported Sunday evening that unknown "suspect(s)" had stolen "two firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, and miscellaneous personal items" and fled prior to deputies arriving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Dell at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com .

Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff's department deputies find residence empty after Sunday standoff in Adelanto

