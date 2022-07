Security video footage shows a man nearly catching himself on fire after drowning a pride flag in a flammable liquid. Sometime late Monday / early Tuesday morning a man was captured on video walking up to a pride flag that was mounted on the "Welcome to Lansing's Eastside Neighborhoods" sign near the corner of East Michigan Avenue and South Mifflin Avenue. You can see the suspect cover the pride flag with a flammable substance from a small bottle in one hand, then light the flag with the other hand. An explosion of flames completely covers the area for a split second. The man, still holding the bottle that contained the flammable liquid is lucky to walk away seemingly unhurt. The whole incident took place in less than 19 seconds.

LANSING, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO