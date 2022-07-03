Lightning's Philippe Myers: Heads to Tampa

Kimbrel exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel was hit by a comebacker with one out in the top of the ninth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer after he gave up a double and a single to the next two batters. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO