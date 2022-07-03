Lightning's Philippe Myers: Heads to Tampa

These three players for the Eastern Conference Champion Tampa Bay Lightning won’t be back next season. The Tampa Bay Lightning, arguably the best team in the NHL not named the Colorado Avalanche, entered this past season as back-to-back champions looking to become the first team since the Islanders in 80-83 (and fifth team ever) to win three straight Stanley Cups.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have done it again. They have successfully wiggled their way out of cap trouble after trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators. The move was announced on Sunday afternoon via the team's Twitter account. In return, the Bolts got defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with goaltender Casey DeSmith on a two-year contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an average annual value of $1.8 million. DeSmith, 30, played in 26 games for Pittsburgh in 2021-22,...
Maldonado isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals. Maldonado drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Monday.
It’s been a while since we’ve heard Jakob Chychrun’s name atop trade rumors, especially when considering how he was viewed as one of the hottest commodities ahead of the trade deadline. It’s not often an under-25 defenseman with top-pairing pedigree becomes available, but the Arizona Coyotes decided not to move him just yet.
Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Herrera joined the big club for a second time in mid-June, but he picked up just two hits over 18 at-bats, so he will head back to the minors for the time being. Herrera is one of the Cardinals' better prospects, so he could get another shot with the big club before the campaign comes to a close, particularly if Yadier Molina (knee) continues to miss time.
Arcia isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals. Arcia started in the last four games and went 1-for-13 with three RBI, two walks and six strikeouts. Phil Gosselin will take his place at the keystone and bat eighth Monday.
Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
Bracho was designated for assignment Monday. Bracho was acquired from the Red Sox in late June, and he appeared in one game out of Atlanta's bullpen. However, he is now back on the waiver wire after being removed from a 40-man roster for the second time in a week.
Falter is scheduled to start Thursday's home game against the Nationals. Zach Eflin (knee) isn't on track to return from the 15-day injured list this week, so Falter will stick around in the Philadelphia rotation for at least one more turn. Falter took a no-decision against the Cardinals his last time out Friday, covering four innings and striking out five while allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk.
Kimbrel exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel was hit by a comebacker with one out in the top of the ninth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer after he gave up a double and a single to the next two batters. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.
Rosario (eye) was activated from the injured list Monday. Rosario appeared in eight games with Triple-A Gwinnett as part of a rehab assignment, and he is now ready to rejoin the big club. Rosario had a rough go of it at the plate early on, but Atlanta is hoping that the eye procedure he underwent several weeks back will help get him on the right path.
Odorizzi (lower leg) will start Monday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The Astros will utilize a six-man rotation this week with Odorizzi returning to action, while Justin Verlander will be pushed back to start Thursday to manage his workload. Odorizzi recently made a pair of rehab starts and posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.88 WHIP while striking out 10 in eight innings.
Oviedo exited Monday's game against Atlanta after being struck on the right hand by a line drive, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. He struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in relief before departing. Oviedo was immediately sent for further testing, and his X-rays came back negative. He'll be...
Suarez was placed on the 15-day injured list with a low back spasm Sunday, retroactive to June 30. Suarez gave up four runs in 6.2 innings during Wednesday's start against Atlanta, and it's possible that his injury contributed to his struggles. He'll be forced to miss at least two weeks due to the issue. The Phillies haven't yet announced their updated rotation plans, but Cristopher Sanchez and Kent Emanuel are candidates to serve as starters.
Lewis (concussion) went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI over his first two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma and High-A Everett on Sunday and Monday. Lewis opened his rehab assignment up with the Rainiers on Sunday and logged two plate appearances as the designated hitter, and he served as the DH again for the AquaSox on Monday as he bumped down to a lower level of competition. The slugging outfielder's time in the minors is expected to last at least a few more games, as the Mariners would like to see him play multiple times in the outfield before activation is considered.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Newman (groin/hamstring) will see time at both shortstop and second base once he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Newman served as Pittsburgh's primary shortstop in 2021 and opened the current season atop...
