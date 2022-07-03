ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

SUMMER AQUATICS PROGRAMS IN FULL SWING

The Town of Yucca Valley’s 2022 summer aquatics program is offering Water Fun and Fitness drop-in sessions this summer....

KESQ News Channel 3

Grand opening date set for Chick-Fil-A in Palm Desert

We now know when the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Palm Desert will finally open. The company announced that the Palm Desert location will open its doors on Thursday, July 14. The restaurant will be located at the intersection of 73070 Dinah Shore, just off the Interstate 10 exit on Monterey Avenue. Chick-Fil-A Palm Desert will be The post Grand opening date set for Chick-Fil-A in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS IN YUCCA VALLEY AND TWENTYNINE PALMS

The Town of Yucca Valley Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Spectacular at Brehm Park will feature special enhancements to celebrate Independence Day including patriotic-themed decorations and giveaways and live musical entertainment featuring The Blue Breeze Band. Event entry begins at 6:00 p.m, the concert starts at 6:45 p.m. and the fireworks go off at 9:00 p.m.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
AUDITIONS FOR FAMILY FAVORITE “SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE” TO KICK OFF THEATRE 29 2022 – 23 SEASON

Theatre 29 will be announcing their upcoming 2022 – 23 season slate on August 12, but we have a sneak peek of the season opener. Twentynine Palms’ award-winning non-profit community theatre, Theatre 29, will be formally presenting its full 2022-23 season at a public event at the theatre on August 12. However, the first show of the season has been revealed through their casting call for the classic family musical “Schoolhouse Rock Live!”, which will be Sunday, July 17, at 5:00 p.m. at the venue located at 73637 Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms. Director Katie Fleischman will be seeking a cast of six performers aged eighteen and older. The musical revives the catchy, playful Saturday morning TV jams multiple generations grew up on since the 1970s, the show will run weekends at Theatre 29 from September 2-18.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Chick-fil-a Palm Desert Location Announces Grand Opening

The Palm Desert Chick-fil-a fast food chain has announced their grand opening for July, 14. We spoke with the owners of the Coachella Valley location who confirmed the opening of its doors earlier this morning. The location is set to start operating with regular business hours from the 14th on.
PALM DESERT, CA
Yucca Valley, CA
Yucca Valley, CA
NEW ART EXHIBITS IN TWENTYNINE PALMS AND JOSHUA TREE

New exhibits go on display at Art Galleries in 29 Palms and Joshua Tree today. The 29 Palms Art Gallery will host an opening reception for its Summer Show this Saturday, July 2, with hospitality on the gallery patio from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited to come and meet the artists, see the show, enjoy light appetizers and beverages, and listen to music by local musician Randy Smith. Admission is free. The annual Summer Show fills all three gallery rooms and features new works by member artists of the Twentynine Palms Artists Guild, including paintings, drawings, mixed media, photography, assemblage, ceramics and other 3-dimensional works. The gallery and gift shop will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KEEP KIDS SAFE AROUND SWIMMING POOLS THIS SUMMER

Summer months means more time cooling off around water, which is why San Bernardino County is reminding everyone they need to pay attention to young swimmers. According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional, injury-related deaths for children 4 and under. Keep kids safe by keeping a few things in mind while recreating near water. Making sure your pool has barriers and gate latches is a good first step. Designate an adult to keep an eye on kids while they are around open water.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fourth of July Parades, Fireworks Shows Planned Countywide

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A cluster of Fourth of July fireworks shows, parades. and other celebrations are scheduled today throughout Riverside County in. honor of America’s 246th birthday. Corona’s traditional “Main Street U.S.A Parade” will begin about 9. a.m. at Ontario and Main streets, featuring law...
Selena tribute band will perform at Miller Park in Fontana on July 7

Dreaming of You, a Selena tribute band, will be performing a free outdoor concert in Fontana on Thursday, July 7. The show will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard, as part of the City of Fontana’s Summer Concert Series. Dreaming...
FONTANA, CA
‘Military Days' Open at the Palm Springs Tram

Early July 2022 has featured some June Gloom-style mornings in Southern California, but anyone who has experienced the final weeks of July around the region knows that much hotter days will certainly roll in soon. And where do we roll when those higher temperatures arise? Up the nearest mountain, if...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Take a Scenic Ride, up High, on the Fourth of July

Zooming high into the sky on the Fourth of July sounds like something a firework might do, the sort of sparkler that dramatically flowers in all sorts of patriotic hues. But there are ways we can take a summertime flight, and we don't even need to board a plane to do so.
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA
LIFESTREAM BLOOD DRIVE IN TWENTYNINE PALMS TOMORROW

There’s a severe shortage of blood in San Bernardino County and officials are putting out the call for blood donors. Lifestream needs your help to get the blood supply up to a healthy level. Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow, Wednesday, July 6 between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the Joshua Tree National Park entrance in Twentynine Palms.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Palm Springs drone show postponed

The city of Palm Springs has announced the postponement of tonight's show due to the high winds. The drones scheduled to fly 400 feet above ground level can not fly in winds above 13 miles per hour. The drone show has been rescheduled for September 2022. The post Palm Springs drone show postponed appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
This Inn is "One of the Most Haunted B&Bs in the country". Would you stay?

Stock photo. Not a photo of the actual Strawberry Creek InnChelsey McCartey on Unsplash. There are so many reasons I miss living in California, beyond the fact that it is my home. And one of those reasons is Idyllwild. If you’ve never been to Idyllwild I honestly feel bad for you, but if you have, you know exactly what I’m talking about. If you’re unsure what Idyllwild is, it’s the most beautiful town located just beyond San Jacinto, California.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Would you stay at this historic (and possibly haunted) Riverside Hotel?

The Mission Inn in Riverside, CA3Kathleen3 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 on wikimedia commons. Let me tell you something. Riverside is one of my favorite places in the world. I can tell you now that a lot of California natives will not agree with me (natives either love it or hate it.) But I’ve lived there, and it was absolutely charming. One of the most charming places would have to be the Mission Inn. It's also one of the most haunted places you can go in California.
RIVERSIDE, CA
79 Big Bear, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203385)

It's all about that VIEW. Breathtaking Lake View looking down the lake from west to east. Updated Recreation Residence Cabin on the South Shore of Big Bear Lake. The main level features a mud room entry, kitchen, living room, bath and a bedroom. The lower level is a finished basement area for extra sleeping, but has no closet. Take advantage of the lower price, since you don't own the land and benefit from the amazing view of the lake.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
MAJOR JOSHUA BASIN WATER WELL BACK ONLINE AFTER FIVE YEARS

The Joshua Basin Water District (JBWD) announces the activation of their largest water producing well that has been off-line for major refurbishing since 2017. Well 14 is the workhorse for most of Joshua Tree’s water, pumping about 1,790 gallons per minute, compared to their next highest producing well that pumps 1,250 gallons per minute.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Whitewater residents frustrated with frequent planned power outages

Some people living in Whitewater called our newsroom with concerns that they will have five planned power outages during the hot month of July. Brandy Buchanan has lived in Whitewater for three years. He’s frustrated by summertime outages and what they are doing to his family. Buchanan says "And it's been hard here I have The post Whitewater residents frustrated with frequent planned power outages appeared first on KESQ.
WHITEWATER, CA

