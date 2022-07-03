ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele Has No Regrets About Postponing Her Las Vegas Residency: ‘I Stand by That Decision’

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Adele is addressing the backlash over her last-minute decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency earlier this year.

The 34-year-old British songstress opened up to BBC Radio 4 ’s Desert Island Discs about the guilt she felt after abruptly halting the January through April run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, but says she has no regrets about the difficult choice she made.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down,” Adele said. “I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.”

The superstar singer called off her Weekends With Adele residency in a tearful Instagram video just one day before it was scheduled to begin on Jan. 21, citing production delays caused by COVID-19.

“I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough,” Adele told BBC Radio 4.

Despite being confident in her decision to postpone the residency, the singer says the aftermath of the ordeal left her feeling despondent. “I was a shell of a person for a couple of months,” she said. “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

The Vegas residency had not been rescheduled as of press time.

“Of course I could be someone on TikTok or Instagram Live every day being like, ‘I’m working on it’,” Adele explained. “Of course I’m working on it! I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment.”

On Friday, the “Hello” singer triumphantly return to the stage at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival, marking her first public show in five years. Her two-hour set included such hits as “Rumour Has It” and “Rolling In the Deep,” as well as the live debut of the 30 album track “Oh My God.”

“My God, I’m back at home,” the multi-Grammy Award winner told the sold-out audience. “It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here.”

BST Hyde Park marked Adele’s first public show since a pair of performances London’s Wembley Stadium in 2017. She last performed at the Brit Awards in February, and appeared at televised events leading up to the release of 30 in November 2021.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Adele ‘stands by’ decision to postpone Las Vegas residency as she shares first update since cancellation

Adele has said that she was a “shell of a person” after the “brutal” reaction to postponing her Las Vegas residency.The British singer was due to perform weekend shows from January to April at Caesar’s Palace.However, less than 24 hours before the first shows were due to begin, Adele shared a video to social media tearfully explaining that the show was not going to be ready on time.No further updates have been given since then, much to the chagrin of Adele’s fans. In May, they bombarded the comments section of her Instagram to ask for “updates on Vegas”.Appearing on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Adele stands by decision to cancel Las Vegas residency: It wasn’t ‘good enough’

Adele has no regrets when it comes to canceling her Las Vegas residency in January, saying the show simply was not up to her standards. “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down, and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, adding that the backlash was “brutal” and left her as a “shell of a person for a couple of months.” Despite receiving a venomous response from disappointed fans and possibly wasting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
musictimes.com

Steven Tyler Health Update: Aerosmith Frontman's Status After Relapse Revealed

Steven Tyler improved immediately after his stay in a rehabilitation facility. Tyler reportedly had a successful stay inside a rehabilitation facility and is currently doing well. According to a news outlet, the Aerosmith frontman showed impressive progress after starting his treatment program following a relapse. With that, he checked out...
DUXBURY, MA
Billboard

Tristan Goodall, Founding Member of The Audreys, Dies at 48

Tristan Goodall, founding guitarist and co-songwriter with ARIA Award-winning blues and roots act The Audreys, has died at the age of 48. His passing was confirmed by the band’s singer, Taasha Coates. “I am very sad to have to pass on the news that despite our best hopes for...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Katy Perry
Billboard

Macy Gray Says She Has ‘Nothing But Love’ for the LGBTQ+ Community After Receiving Backlash for Anti-Trans Comments

Click here to read the full article. Macy Gray came under fire over the weekend after an appearance on British talk-show host Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show, where she had a discussion with Morgan that was deemed as anti-trans. “I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one,” Gray shared in a statement to Billboard following the backlash. “My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood.  I don’t hate anyone.  I respect everyone’s right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth.” During the interview on Monday (July 4), Gray claimed...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Carlos Santana ‘Doing Well’ After Collapsing During Michigan Concert

Click here to read the full article. Carlos Santana is recovering and will miss at least one show after he was taken ill during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan. According to multiple reports from the scene, the guitar great collapsed onstage at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit. .@SantanaCarlos just collapsed onstage at @PineKnobMusic Being treated as I type— Gary Graff (@GraffonMusic) July 6, 2022 Santana was “being treated as we speak,” tweeted Billboard’s Gary Graff, at approximately 10pm ET. Roop Raj, evening anchor...
MICHIGAN STATE
Billboard

Metallica Is ‘Totally Blown Away’ by ‘Stranger Things’ Scene Featuring ‘Master of Puppets’

Metallica was given a run for its money on Stranger Things Friday (July 1) — not that the band members have any complaints. Following a standout scene in the show’s season four finale featuring fan-favorite character Eddie Munson heroically rocking out to their 1986 single “Master of Puppets,” the four-piece heavy-metal group took to Instagram to give their seal of rock n’ roll approval.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Regrets#Brit Awards#British#Bbc Radio 4#Colosseum
TMZ.com

Britney Spears' Dad Demands She Be Forced to Sit for Deposition

Jamie Spears has just gone full throttle, asking a judge to force his daughter to sit for a depo ... and it's largely over claims Britney made about him on social media. Jamie just filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, in which his lawyer says Britney is going on a campaign to trash Jamie on Instagram and her soon-to-be-published memoir, and apparently Jamie now wants to challenge her allegations.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Guns N’ Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Over ‘Illness and Medical Advice’

Click here to read the full article. Guns N’ Roses canceled Tuesday night’s (July 5) planned gig at Scotland’s Glasgow Green on Monday due to unspecified medical issues. According to a statement posted on the band’s socials, “Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience.” GNR played a pair of shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday and Saturday, with surprise guest Carrie...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Cardi B Celebrates Son Wave’s Latest Milestone With Adorable Photos

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B took to social media on Monday (July 4) to mark her son Wave turning 10 months old. “Happy 10 month BIG WAVE,” the artist, who is a proud mom of two, captioned the cute slideshow of her youngest, along with the perfect wave emoji. In the photos, the baby boy wears a simple white onesie with what looks to be a crocheted blue and white ski mask turned inside out over his head. (She also shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture with Offset.) The post garnered hundreds of comments from Cardi’s more than 136 million...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lindsay Lohan Marries Financier Bader Shammas: ‘I Am the Luckiest Woman in the World’

Click here to read the full article. Actress and singer Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday (July 2) as a married woman. The Freaky Friday star said she was the “luckiest woman in the world” in an Instagram post Friday that pictured her with financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiance. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan wrote in the post. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.” The couple had announced their...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Soul Singer P.P. Arnold Claims in Memoir That Ike Turner Raped Her: ‘It Was Awful’

Click here to read the full article. Singer P.P. Arnold is opening up in her new memoir, Soul Survivor, about a dark period in her career during which she claims that bandleader/songwriter Ike Turner raped her while she was part of his and former wife Tina Turner‘s band. According to The Telegraph, the 75-year-0ld singer born in Watts, Los Angeles joined the Ike & Tina Turner revue in 1965 for a one-year stint during which she performed live and sang backing vocals on Ike-produced songs on the duo’s 1966 River Deep — Mountain High album. “What can I say? It was...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy