ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Police Body-Cam Shooting Of Jayland Walker Released [VIDEO]

By BridgetEE
Classix 102.9
Classix 102.9
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Nb9S_0gTorS9D00
Source: Bridget Edison / Bridget Edison

Early Monday morning police officers fired 90 shots at 25 year old Jayland Walker killing him in an attempted traffic violation stop. On Thursday protestors went to the Akron Police station demanding answers as to what happened, then Jayland Walkers family gave a press conference demanding answers to happened to their family member that didn’t have a criminal record. Shortly after the press conference the City of Akron cancelled the Fourth of July celebration. Friday The City of Akron blocked downtown streets to keep people from driving down to the police station.

Downtown Akron, Ohio on Saturday was filled with protestors along with national news outlets such as CNN and MSNBC awaiting while the city of Akron prepared for the release of the body-cam video of Jayland Walker on Sunday July 3rd.

A representative of the family of Jayland Walker as well as attorney Bobby DiCello, who represents the Walker family have already reviewed the video and says that it was an “unbelievable scene”. Jayland Walker’s family is worried how people will react once the footage is released, and is asking for peace.

“We want peace. This family has had enough violence. We want dignity, we want to celebrate the life of this young man in a way that brings dignity to him and to the city and we want justice, which means a fair process, reviewing all the facts and let that process play out. We do not want violence of any kind,” –Bobby DiCello

The body-cam video of the shooting death of Jayland Walker by Akron Police has now been released. Warning the video below of the police shooting and killing of Jayland Walker is violent in nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTsHz_0gTorS9D00
Source: Radio One Digital

Akron Police Body-Cam Shooting Of Jayland Walker Released [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC26

Akron police impose curfew after police shooting of Jayland Walker

In Akron, Ohio, Fourth of July celebrations were canceled, and a curfew was instituted overnight as demonstrations continued following the police killing of Jayland Walker. Medical examiners say the 25-year-old suffered at least 60 gunshot wounds fired by several officers. Akron's police chief says traffic video appears to show a...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

25-year-old woman shot in the head in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head late Monday evening while inside her home, Akron police said. Officers said it appears an unknown person shot a gun nearby and the bullet went through the victim’s front window in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Blvd. just before midnight.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Walker Family#The Walker#Violent Crime#Cnn#Msnbc
WKYC

Man dies in Akron after being stabbed in neck during alleged altercation; suspect arrested

AKRON, Ohio — Coy Oswalt, a 36-year-old Akron man, has died after he was stabbed in the neck during an altercation at an apartment complex on Saturday. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office reported details of Oswalt’s death in a press release early Tuesday morning. It was around 1 p.m. when Oswalt was allegedly involved in an altercation at an apartment complex on East Tallmadge Avenue, according to officials.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Victim shot overnight at apartment building on near East side of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and paramedics responded to a shooting overnight that occurred on the outskirts of downtown Cleveland near the Tri-C campus. The shooting was reported on Central Avenue near East 28th Street before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to Cleveland EMS, the male victim was taken to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDIO-TV

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again, authorities said Sunday at a news conference.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Classix 102.9

Classix 102.9

909
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's classic RnB station!

 https://myclassixatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy