Lisa Roy knows what it's like to be a young mother who can't afford child care. Now, she's set to lead the Colorado Office of Early Childhood.

In May, Gov. Jared Polis announced that Lisa Roy was the sole finalist to lead the newly created Colorado Office of Early Childhood.

Her most recent roles included roughly three years as executive director of early childhood education for Denver Public Schools, where she ran the state’s largest preschool program, and a more than two-year stint in Nebraska working as director of program development for the Buffett Early Childhood Institute.

Roy is back in Colorado and tasked with standing up the state’s early childhood department, which lawmakers created in 2021 with the passage of HB21-1304. A law passed this year, HB22-1295, called for the department to become a “one-stop-shop” for early childhood and family support programs. The goal is to streamline services and make it easier for families to navigate the system.

Some of the biggest initiatives for the department include supporting the administration’s full-day kindergarten policies and rolling out universal preschool by 2023. Universal preschool is projected to save Coloradans $4,300 a year.

Roy spoke to The Denver Gazette about the life and work experience she brings to the job and how she plans to fulfill the department’s mission. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Could you speak about your background, your work experience and what you are bringing to the position? And under that umbrella, what part of your background do you think has most prepared you for this role?

Absolutely. There is a lot. My great-grandfather was a superintendent of schools. My grandmother was a teacher, but my mother ended up being a teen mom. Her senior year of high school she and my dad got pregnant with me, and 20 days before I was born, they got married. And had a lot of stressors. So, I would start with that.

My grandmother was my preschool teacher. I didn’t have formalized pre-K. I was very prepared for school I would say academically, not socially-emotionally. My grandmother was old school. You pronounced a word wrong, you got hit with a ruler. That kind of thing. But I felt like I was prepared, like I said, academically.

Many, many years later, I’m married, I’m 21, my ex-husband at the time was 29 years old. He was what they called an itinerary teacher. I married him when he was a preacher but he became a teacher, and we couldn’t afford child care. We had three children under the age of 4, and I had decided to go back to school to get my degree.

I tell this story because I still feel it, and that was 33 years ago. My oldest was turning 3, and I was trying to go back to school. By the time he was 4, I had him in Head Start in the morning and child care in the afternoon — and was trying to get child care for my other kids. My ex-husband made $5 too much to qualify for child care subsidies. I was a nervous wreck, and I just said, “How am I going to get through this? I can’t afford child care.”

My brother-in-law at the time had finished medical school, and because my mother-in-law had been helping us financially, he was like, “You have to go back to work.” And I said, “But I can’t afford to work because by the time I pay for child care there is nothing. There is nothing.” So, I needed to finish school.

Mile High Childcare, which is Mile High Early Learning today, brought me in. The woman is still working there to this day. She said, “Fill out the paperwork. No problem. United Way is going to help you.” So I did my associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

My first official role was running the home instruction for parents of preschool youngsters, but most of my career has been in early education. Even when I worked in philanthropy it was to support early education. I ran a home visitation program. I did comprehensive services similar to Head Start for Catholic Charities with the Operation Jumpstart program. I did technical assistance and training for Head Start Region 8. Then I was in philanthropy for a long time, but that philanthropy included working on the Denver preschool program initiative.

I was a chair of the Welfare Reform Board for five or six years when we were creating policies for Denver after welfare reform was initially passed. So my volunteer, professional and personal background have all prepared me for this.

What obstacles would you say you have overcome to get to this point?

Being a mother, and a stay-at-home mom, made child care unaffordable for me. Not having my degree by the time I was 22, that had its impacts. I would say that was my preliminary challenge.

Then I was working and going to school and raising three kids at the same time. So that was a challenge, but it didn’t keep me from moving forward and it made me even more committed to paying it forward for other families.

When I think about what we intend to do with this department, I’ve lived it. I can honestly say, “Hey, I know what it’s like to have to work and go to school and I know what it’s like to struggle with everything. From having transportation to housing.”

My family had a dollar home. We didn’t qualify for child care, but we qualified for that program. You could buy a house for a dollar and renovate it. I had different resources throughout my life that have helped me get to where I am.

I think a lot of people in education and human services have gone straight through school. They have these middle-class values and perspectives and don’t always understand what it is to struggle. Everyone struggles, but not all in the same ways.

What challenges do you think you are going to face being the director of the new early childhood department?

Well, there’s the everyday challenges of leadership — there’s developing the culture, there’s hiring the staff.

The governor has done an incredible job, as well as all the people who worked on the legislation, in setting the guardrails for this. But again, looking at how we are going to do the rule making around standards, and also setting the foundation for what will be the payment structure and the costs, the true costs of care for pre-K.

I’m excited that we have a rule making advisory council (RAC), providing people who will advise me. People that are actually parents or providers or people who work in a school district, helping us to craft what will ultimately be my responsibility — to make the rules of what we are going to do moving forward.

I bring lived experience, but it’s my lived experience. I need to understand what’s happening in rural Colorado and also resort communities. Because what’s happening with them is very different. Even in the metro area, living in Commerce City is different than living in Denver or Boulder. I need to take those things into consideration when we are making rules and try to make them so that it’s for all children in the state of Colorado.

I would say our staff does not reflect the diversity of the state in different ways. We want to hire more people out state. Working with local, coordinated organizations to have people that are out state, that know the communities that they work and live in, will be great. We also don’t reflect the diversity ethnically and racially in our departments. So that’s going to be a challenge, in finding and retaining staff that are reflective of our beautiful state. So, the workforce itself is important.

I alluded to the market failure piece earlier, but the way that we calculate the cost of care does not ensure that we are paying a living wage.

We need to attract people back into the field. Just like I need to attract people to the department, we also need to attract people and create different pipelines to get into the field. We have an interagency working group that’s going to help us to develop and implement strategies for workforce preparation, support, compensation and communication.

As for child care capacity, we’re going to need more slots, particularly with pre-K on the horizon. We’ve got $39 million in stimulus funding to support those programs, and it’s everything from furniture to equipment to materials. We don’t cover capital with that funding. We have emerging partnerships that are going to enable us to open child care facilities in government buildings. When I heard that during my interview, I was ecstatic. There is no way financially to be able to afford child care if you have to put capital funding in, so the fact that the state is willing to use some of its buildings is going to be a huge lift.

You’ve mentioned that this is one of only several early childhood departments in the country and “the jewel of our government” in Colorado. How do you, in your opinion, make sure this department is launched correctly and becomes a national model?

One of the things that I plan on doing that was in the legislation is looking at best practices, nationally and locally. We have a lot of best practices locally.

Structurally, we need to be sound. We need to make sure our house is in order. That means hiring the right staff, making sure that everyone is focused on our goals and our mission and our vision. That they understand their roles and how they support the work. And that there is cohesion, that we are working collaboratively across all the departments statewide.

But again, we are looking at best practices. We are listening to the voice of our stakeholders as we are developing policy. We are responsive if we have made a decision that, based on what we’ve heard, is not quite meeting the needs. That we can quickly pivot. That’s the exciting thing about having the ability to do the rule making, is that I don’t have to wait a whole year to make a change if it’s not working. I can do it right away.