ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

2 teens, 3 adults hospitalized after Pearl City traffic accident

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcPbD_0gTor0lM00

Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on the Pearl City area on Oahu, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Comments / 6

Scammerskull
2d ago

WOW, Just wish that kauai had news like this, cause 2-1/2 hours ago there was a car accident off of Haleko Rd Lihue. 2 cars, and one person transported to the hospital.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Pepe’ekeō motorcyclist hits multiple vehicles, dies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is dead after he hit three vehicles on Highway 19 in Honomū on Monday, July 4, according to the Hawaii Island Police. Hawaii Island Police said he has been identified as Malvin Reyes, 58, from Pepe‘ekeō. Download the free KHON2 app...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Big Island man killed in motorcycle crash marks county’s 21st traffic death this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Pepe’ekeō man is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday night. Hawaii Island police identified him as Malvin Reyes. The county said he was a driver for the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Solid Waste Division. He was an 18-year veteran of the county, and the mayor described him as a “dedicated public servant.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 teens among 5 seriously injured in overnight freeway crash in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash overnight sent five people, including two teenagers, to the hospital early Sunday morning. EMS officials say they responded to the crash that happened just after midnight in the westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway near the Pearl City off-ramp. HPD hasn’t released details into the...
PEARL CITY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
Pearl City, HI
Crime & Safety
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Pearl City, HI
KITV.com

Woman critically injured after driver of Oahu bus stops suddenly

PEARL HARBOR (KITV4) - A woman was critically injured Sunday after the bus she was riding on stopped suddenly on Kamehameha Highway in the Pearl Harbor area. Honolulu Police reported that on July 3, around 9:15pm, a 51-year-old man driving an Oahu Transit Service Bus was forced to brake, ejecting a 65-year-old woman from her seat, hitting the interior of the bus.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters work overnight to extinguish large brush fire in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a large brush fire that erupted in Maili on the Fourth of July has now been extinguished. Firefighters were called out at around 7:30 p.m. near the Community Learning Center on Kulauku Street. Officials said it burned about 10 acres of brush. There are no...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pearl#Accident
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man in critical condition after being rescued from Waipahu house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rescued a man from a home in Waipahu after a fire broke out Monday morning. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported the 51-year-old victim to the hospital in critical condition. Officials said a dog was also injured and taken to the veterinarian for treatment. The Honolulu...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KHON2

Investigation underway for apparent shooting in Waikele

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened an attempted murder investigation early Monday morning. According to HPD, a 31-year-old man was apparently shot at, while driving his vehicle, by a passenger of another vehicle also traveling in the same direction in Waikele. Download the free KHON2 app for...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Passenger arrested after Glock found in carry-on at HNL

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A gun was found in carry-on luggage during an X-ray check at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu on Thursday, June 30. Transportation Security Administration officers saw in the X-ray scan that there was an unloaded 9 mm Glock 19 handgun in the carry-on luggage of a passenger who was […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

HPD to have DUI checkpoints at undisclosed times

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths on our roads the Honolulu Police Department said they have set up impaired driver checkpoints across Oahu. HPD said they started to set up checkpoints at undisclosed times and locations on July 1 and will...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy