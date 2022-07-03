2 teens, 3 adults hospitalized after Pearl City traffic accident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a large brush fire that erupted in Maili on the Fourth of July has now been extinguished. Firefighters were called out at around 7:30 p.m. near the Community Learning Center on Kulauku Street. Officials said it burned about 10 acres of brush. There are no...

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO