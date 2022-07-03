2 teens, 3 adults hospitalized after Pearl City traffic accident
Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on the Pearl City area on Oahu, according to Emergency Medical Services.
Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on the Pearl City area on Oahu, according to Emergency Medical Services.
WOW, Just wish that kauai had news like this, cause 2-1/2 hours ago there was a car accident off of Haleko Rd Lihue. 2 cars, and one person transported to the hospital.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 6