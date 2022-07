Cheteshwar Pujara scored a half-century in the second innings of the fifth and final Test between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. With his patient knock of 66 against the hosts, Cheteshwar Pujara became the first Indian opener to hit a Test fifty on the famous ground in 36 years. Before Cheteshwar Pujara only three Indian openers, namely Sudhir Naik, Sunil Gavaskar, and Chetan Chauhan had reached the milestone at Edgbaston. And the Rajkot-born cricketer’s Birmingham heroics were immediately recognized by his India teammate Mohammed Siraj who labeled him as a warrior.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO